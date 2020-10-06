'Backstreet Rookie' star Ji Chang Wook swears by this Korean convenience store recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Korean drama fans can now binge on crowd-favorite "Backstreet Rookie" starring Ji Chang-Wook and Kim Yoo-Jung as internet video streaming service iQIYI (iQ.com) recently launched a medley of premium original content that viewers can enjoy.

In the following interview, Ji Chang-Wook shares how it is shooting for "Backstreet Rookie," including a do-it-yourself Korean convenience store recipe he discovered!

Ji Chang Wook on 'Backstreet Rookie'

What attracted you to this script and this character in 'Backstreet Rookie'?

"I am more interested in the script setting that happened in the convenience store than playing the role of the manager of the convenience store, so I decided to star in this drama. Convenience store provides a space for people to meet and closes the gap between people. There are so many warm stories that happens here. I got moved by this script setting and that’s why I decided to play this character. The character of Dae Hyun seems really awkward, so I try my best to show the unique charm of Dae Hyun. He is indecisive but very faithful, kind of like a “doggie” style of character. When I try to portray these characteristics, I slowly see his ridiculous but lovely personality."

The story takes place in a convenience store - did you do any research before filming about how it's like to work in a convenience store?

"I did some training at the head office of a convenience store before shooting. I want to go to convenience store and experience part-time job for a few days as well, but my situation doesn’t allow me to do that, but I will definitely try if I have chance in the future. I can get familiar with the arrangement and works of convenience stores. I have an agent friend who had worked in part-time in convenience stores when he was 20 years old. At that time, like Dal-shik in the drama, I often buy food that were expired and ready to throw away from convenience store."

Why did you decide to pick "Backstreet Rookie" as your comeback drama?

Having taken on several drama roles in your career, how different is the role in "Backstreet Rookie" from the rest? How challenging is it to portray the character as realistic as possible?

"The character this time is a bit different. As the story goes, even though the character of Choi Dae Hyun doesn’t have very cool and talented characteristics like typical romantic comedy male lead, he gives a friendly and ordinary feeling like our neighbors and becomes charming eventually. The character of Dae Hyun seems really awkward, so I try my best to show the unique charm of Dae Hyun. He is indecisive but very faithful, kind of like a “doggie” style of character. When I try to portrait these characteristics, I slowly see his ridiculous but lovely personality. Out of all the roles I have played as an actor, I would say this is one of the characters I think that I can play in terms of performance. Even though there were comedic elements in my previous works, playing in a comedy is still not a small challenge for me. Convenience store placed as a setting during shooting feels really nice, but this setting for me is a challenge. I used to worry about whether I should take comedy works, but I found that I am pretty interested in comedic theme, so I want to give it a try."

What do you hope the viewers can get out from the drama?

"Rather than meanings or sentiments, I hope that the audience can receive warmth and smiles from the story of Dae Hyun and Saet Byul while watching. During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone must feel nervous and stressful. I hope this drama can bring happiness to everyone and help to release your stress."

You're quite known for playing really cool and capable characters in dramas like Healer and The K-2 but in this drama you are clumsy and not very cool - did you find it a refreshing challenge to play someone like that?

Do you resemble your fictional character in anyway? Which parts of you are most similar to Dae Hyun?

"Dae Hyun is a dashing and realistic character. Even though he doesn’t have a very cool setting in the drama, his image is very realistic, so the audience will have a lot of empathy for him while watching. As an actor, I was worried if the character is cool enough at the beginning and I was hesitated when choosing roles, but I was attracted by the realistic side of this character because I feel empathy with him as well. I will give 7.5/10 in terms of similarity with Dae Hyun. Although I am not as indecisive as Dae Hyun, it is similar that I can’t make a decision quickly and get worried about it."

Can you tell us your most memorable scene while filming this drama?

"Because the script is very funny, we always laughed out loud together when shooting and it is relaxing and pleasant on set. For the most memorable scene, the first one would be when Dae Hyun staying up late to work (Ep1). When I was shooting that scene, I didn’t even think about my own image and just pleasantly finished the shooting on set. This is the first time the character of Dae Hyun appears at the convenience store. The second scene is in the police station with Saet Byul (Ep4). This scene incorporates comedic elements. Dae Hyun shows that he is worried about Saet Byul as her guardian. This scene also shows the development of their relationship. The third one is delivery for Saet Byul(Ep7), Saet Byul left the convenience store for Dae Hyun’s sake, but Dae Hyun didn’t know her real thoughts, so he didn’t give Saet Byul his prepared gift on time. This scene shows the complicated emotions between two characters, and they actually care about each other, but makes audience feel worried about their tortuous relationship development."

Share with us some memorable moments on set.

"When shooting scenes that is with my families in the drama, we always break the scene and NG. Especially during the scene when the mother hit Dae Hyun’s back, I usually can’t hold my laughter. The smiles shown by actors in many scenes are from the bottom of our hearts. The shooting set is really enjoyable."

The drama's main setting is in a convenience store, and Korea's convenience stores are famous for the variety of products. Do you have any special or secret recipes (mix and match / DIY meals in convenience stores) which you would recommend fans or viewers to try out when they visit Korea?