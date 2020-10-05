KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Park Seo-jun makes 'Record of Youth' cameo
(Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Record of Youth" is continuing to impress with its exciting lineup of star cameos. From Kim Hye-yoon to Seo Hyun-jin and more, each cameo has been a fun delight. And now, we’ll be seeing the cameo we’ve all been waiting for — Park Seo-jun!

Earlier this year, Park Bo-gum made a special cameo in Park Seo-jun’s hit drama "Itaewon Class." His cameo came about due to his relationship with Director Kim Sung-yoon, whom he worked with in "Love in the Moonlight."

Now, Park Seo-jun will be returning the favor by making a special cameo in Record of Youth. Park Seo-jun also has a relationship with writer Ha Myeong-hee having appeared in her drama "One Warm Word," which ended in February 2014. His cameo character will share the same name as his character from "One Warm Word." Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Song Min-soo (Park Seo-jun) will interact at a drama awards ceremony in "Record of Youth," now streaming on Netflix.

"Record of Youth" is about Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Won Hae-hyo (Byeon Woo-seok), childhood friends who are both models breaking into acting. While working, they meet An Jeong-ha (Park So-dam) who is a budding makeup artist. Coming from different backgrounds, each of them have contrasting ordeals and family situations. All three encounter love, trials, and friendship as they experience youth. — Video from The Swoon via YouTube

