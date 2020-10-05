KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Jung Hae-in topbills new K-Drama with Blackpinkâs Jisoo
Actor Jung Hae-In and Blackpink member Jisoo
Jung Hae-In, Kim Ji-Soo via Instagram
Jung Hae-in topbills new K-Drama with Blackpink’s Jisoo
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jung Hae-In joins Blackpink member Jisoo in the star-studded cast of upcoming K-Drama “Snowdrop.”

Hae-in, who starred in the 2018 K-Drama “Something in the Rain,” was confirmed to be part of the cast by broadcasting company JTBC on October 5, alongside Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah and Jung Yoo-jin.

Meanwhile, Jisoo and actress Kim Hye-Yoon were confirmed to be in the show since August.

“Snowdrop” depicts a love story with 1987 Korea as backdrop.

Graduate student Im Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-In) jumps into a female dormitory, covered in blood, with cheerful student Eun Young-Cho (Jisoo) coming to his aid.

The drama is set to air in 2021.

BLACKPINK K-DRAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
3 days ago
LIST: Celebrities who are big K-Pop, K-Drama fans
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
These celebrities have openly expressed their admiration for several K-pop groups who are continuing to generate buzz in the...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
3 days ago
WATCH: ‘The School Nurse Files’ stars greet Filipino fans
By Seph Asong | 3 days ago
"The School Nurse Files" premiered last September 25 only on Netflix.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
3 days ago
Review: Why Korean dramedy ‘The School Nurse Files’ should be on your binge-watch list
By Seph Asong | 3 days ago
If this was a ratings game, we would definitely be giving ‘"The School Nurse Files" a glowing recommendation.
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 days ago
‘Lovesick Girls’ Blackpink drop ‘The Album’ to tune of 1 million pre-orders
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Blackpink might still be looking for love, but they’re on the road to selling a million copies of their debut studio...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Hidden gem K-dramas snubbed back home but noticed worldwide
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Overshadowed in terms of audience share or just generally underrated, these Koreanovelas escaped the public eye locally but...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
WATCH: How to have Korean eyebrows
4 days ago
Inspired by the Japanese art of precision, it is a detailing pen that fills in and defines natural-looking brows. Its ultra-fine...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with