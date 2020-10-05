Jung Hae-in topbills new K-Drama with Blackpink’s Jisoo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jung Hae-In joins Blackpink member Jisoo in the star-studded cast of upcoming K-Drama “Snowdrop.”

Hae-in, who starred in the 2018 K-Drama “Something in the Rain,” was confirmed to be part of the cast by broadcasting company JTBC on October 5, alongside Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah and Jung Yoo-jin.

Meanwhile, Jisoo and actress Kim Hye-Yoon were confirmed to be in the show since August.

“Snowdrop” depicts a love story with 1987 Korea as backdrop.

Graduate student Im Soo-Ho (Jung Hae-In) jumps into a female dormitory, covered in blood, with cheerful student Eun Young-Cho (Jisoo) coming to his aid.

The drama is set to air in 2021.