LIST: Celebrities who are big K-Pop, K-Drama fans

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean wave has truly crashed the global entertainment scene with its influence reaching local and Hollywood artists over the years.

These celebrities have openly expressed their admiration for several K-pop groups who are continuing to generate buzz in the world music industry.

Emma Stone

Emma revealed herself as an ARMY during a hosting gig with BTS on "Saturday Night Live."

The actress even told Jimmy Fallon in his show that she "involuntarily screamed" while watching the group's soundcheck at that time.

John Cena

The professional wrestler is also a self-confessed ARMY. John told "Entertainment Tonight" that BTS' music hit him by storm.

He has openly shared his love for the group on Twitter, even joking that he was willing to be their bodyguard.

I’ve had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I’ve been touring with them for years, they just can’t see me. #GotYourSix — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 11, 2018

Jaden Smith

In 2013, Jaden visited the YG Entertainment building with his dad Will Smith, where they got to meet some members of BIGBANG and 2NE1.

The rapper has since been motivated to pursue K-pop and has shown support to BIGBANG's G-Dragon, saying that "he is my inspiration."

Halsey

The singer's love for BTS went from red carpet photo ops to a chart-topping collaboration.

At the time, their hit "Boy With Luv" had been the most-viewed YouTube video in the 24 hours since its release.

James Corden

James has featured K-pop groups BTS, Blackpink and NCT 127 in his program "The Late Late Show."

BTS also appeared earlier this year in "Carpool Karaoke," a popular segment of the show, after James tweeted in 2018 that he would love to have them on.

Anne Curtis

Anne has been living the dream as she has got to meet several Korean celebrities, including "Goblin's" Gong Yoo.

The actress also got the chance to take photos with Blackpink during their 2019 concert in Manila.

Sharon Cuneta

The "Megastar" said her love for K-Pop and K-Drama started when she watched "Goblin."

She and daughter Miel even got to meet NCT 127 backstage during the 2019 K-pop World Music Festival at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lea Salonga

The award-winning singer fell in love with BTS when they released their latest hit "Dynamite." Lea wrote a column about it earlier in September.

Much earlier, she said in an interview that she was initially impressed by their live performance at New Year's Rocking Eve in 2019.

Liza Soberano

Liza initially made controversy in 2017 when she jokingly tweeted that she didn't know who BTS was. But in 2019, she flew to Hong Kong and Seoul to watch the group's concerts.

Her love for BTS introduced her to K-Pop and made her a fan of ITZY and Blackpink.

Inigo Pascual

The rising star's love for K-Pop initially came when he discovered Seventeen, with Mingyu and Vernon being his favorite members.

Since then, Inigo has been sharing his admiration for EXO, GOT7, BTS and BIGBANG's Taeyang in all his social media accounts and doing covers of their hit songs.