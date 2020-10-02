MANILA, Philippines — The stars of "The School Nurse Files" greets their Filipino fans and invites them to watch the new quirky fantasy series, directed by Lee Kyoung-mi of "Crush and Blush" and "The Truth Beneath," and written by Chung Se-rang who authored the original novel that the series is based on.

The series revolves around the story of Eun-young, who might seem like an ordinary school nurse, but behind her mundane appearance is her supernatural ability to see monsters (ectoplasm) as jelly figures. When she’s appointed to a new high school, she quickly discovers mysterious secrets that threaten the students and fights alongside her fellow teacher In-pyo, the handsome heir to the school.

"The School Nurse Files" premiered last September 25 only on Netflix. — Video from Netflix

