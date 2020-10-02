‘Lovesick Girls’ Blackpink drop ‘The Album’ to tune of 1 million pre-orders

KOREAN WAVE
âLovesick Girlsâ Blackpink drop âThe Albumâ to tune of 1 million pre-orders
Blackpink in the music video teaser for "Lovesick Girls"
Blackpink via YouTube, screengrab
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink might still be looking for love, but they’re on the road to selling a million copies of their debut studio album “The Album.”

The South Korean girl group on Friday noon simultaneously released their album and the music video of its title track “Lovesick Girls.”

Ahead of their comeback, label YG Entertainment confirmed that Blackpink surpassed a million copies in pre-orders for The Album.

This comprises worldwide figures, with domestic orders rounding off at 670,000 pieces and the United States and Europe recording a collective 370,000 pieces.

The Album can be accessed on multiple platforms through this link.

Watch the full music video below.

 

