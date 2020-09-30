KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Blackpink channels 'Lovesick Girls' in music video teaser
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-Pop girl group Blackpink has fully embodied their latest concept as “Lovesick Girls” as seen in the music video teaser released Wednesday.

Snippets of the music video set to drop on Friday noon locally show the members as different iterations of lovesick girls.

The 16-second teaser features Jisoo running along an empty road, Jennie sitting on a parked car with "you + me = 4eva" scribbled all over the vehicle’s exterior, Rosé in a bathtub drenched in ink and Lisa hugging a man whose face is unseen.

“Lovesick Girls” will serve as the title track of the band’s debut studio album, “The Album.”

Jennie and Jisoo are listed as songwriters for the track while Jennie is also credited as a composer and producer alongside the likes of Grammy-winning artist David Guetta.

The rumored country-style guitar sound is sampled on the teaser which concludes with the signature line, "We are the lovesick girls." — Video from Blackpink via YouTube

BLACKPINK K-POP
