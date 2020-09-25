LIST: Links to Blackpink's exclusive Spotify pre-album playlists

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink is showing no signs of cooling off as they have just announced the release of their new full album simply titled "The Album."
The world’s biggest K-pop girl group will be dropping the album on October 2, as posted earlier this week on their Instagram. The coming soon poster featured the quartet with their backs facing the camera.
Just last month, Blackpink released their highly-anticipated second single "Ice Cream," their highest-charting song on Billboard to date, and their first-ever collaboration with Selena Gomez.
Selena, who first met Jisoo and Rose at New York Fashion Week last year, mentioned in one of her interviews that she felt honored when the girls approached her with the idea of collaborating, adding that the girls told her that she was the missing link to give the song a “sweet flavor” it deserves.
Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions, Blackpink and Selena had to shoot the music video separately, which now has over 266 million views on YouTube and more than 78 million streams on Spotify--in less than a month.
And pretty soon, "Ice Cream" might just conquer the world of TikTok with Selena showing us her very own K-pop moves.
Today, Blackpink released a pre-tease to an upcoming enhanced album on Spotify, "Blackpink presents The Album."
Designed for loyal Blinks and new fans alike, the enhanced album launches with an exclusive, never-before-seen playlist curated by the four members of the girl group as well as personalized introduction videos from Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.
The unique enhanced album on Spotify comes in celebration and anticipation of the group’s upcoming studio album, “The Album” debuting next Friday, October 2. The four-member curated playlist offers fans an exclusive look into Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s personal music preferences and the songs they were listening to while working on their upcoming album.
From Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney’s, “FourFiveSeconds” to ROSALÍA’s “Dolerme," to Post Malone’s “Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)," to Velvet Underground’s “Sunday Morning” and more, the list offers a wide array of music that is favored by the group.
The introduction videos, found within the enhanced album, feature each of the individual group members sharing a special welcome message as listeners begin streaming their playlists.
“Wondering what I was listening to while making “The Album”? Now’s your chance to take a listen,” said Lisa.
The pre-tease to "Blackpink Presents The Album" can be accessed on Spotify HERE.
Blackpink-curated playlist
All songs below are featured within the one playlist:
Jisoo's playlist
Sorority Noise - No Halo
The Strokes - Ode To The Mets
Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - FourFiveSeconds
Troye Sivan - FOOLS
Nirvana - Dumb
Cage The Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams
Cigarettes After Sex - K.
Daft Punk - Instant Crush (feat. Julian Casablancas)
Rex Orange County - Sunflower
Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon
Lisa's playlist
NIKI - Lose
Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders
88rising & NIKI - La La Lost You (Acoustic version)
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U
Jenevieve - Baby Powder
Kiana Ledé - Movin.
Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN
Post Malone - Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
Social House - Haunt You
6lack - Long Nights
Jennie's playlist
Harry Hudson - Yellow Lights
Lana Del Rey - Video Games - Remastered
Billie Eilish - my future
H.E.R. - Do To Me
Jaden - Photograph
Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow
¿Teo? - Hope 4
ROSALÍA - Dolerme
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)
Bobby Vinton - Please Love Me Forever
Rose's playlist
Wallows - Pleaser
Younger Hunger - Summer Bummer
The 1975 - Robbers
Sister Nancy - Bam bam
Wolf Tyler - All Tinted
UMI - Remember Me
Mac Miller - Good News
Rowland S. Howard - Shut Me Down
Velvet Underground - Sunday Morning
Ashnikko - Daisy
