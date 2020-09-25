LIST: Links to Blackpink's exclusive Spotify pre-album playlists

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink is showing no signs of cooling off as they have just announced the release of their new full album simply titled "The Album."

The world’s biggest K-pop girl group will be dropping the album on October 2, as posted earlier this week on their Instagram. The coming soon poster featured the quartet with their backs facing the camera.

Just last month, Blackpink released their highly-anticipated second single "Ice Cream," their highest-charting song on Billboard to date, and their first-ever collaboration with Selena Gomez.

Selena, who first met Jisoo and Rose at New York Fashion Week last year, mentioned in one of her interviews that she felt honored when the girls approached her with the idea of collaborating, adding that the girls told her that she was the missing link to give the song a “sweet flavor” it deserves.

Unfortunately, due to pandemic restrictions, Blackpink and Selena had to shoot the music video separately, which now has over 266 million views on YouTube and more than 78 million streams on Spotify--in less than a month.

And pretty soon, "Ice Cream" might just conquer the world of TikTok with Selena showing us her very own K-pop moves.

Today, Blackpink released a pre-tease to an upcoming enhanced album on Spotify, "Blackpink presents The Album."

Designed for loyal Blinks and new fans alike, the enhanced album launches with an exclusive, never-before-seen playlist curated by the four members of the girl group as well as personalized introduction videos from Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

The unique enhanced album on Spotify comes in celebration and anticipation of the group’s upcoming studio album, “The Album” debuting next Friday, October 2. The four-member curated playlist offers fans an exclusive look into Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s personal music preferences and the songs they were listening to while working on their upcoming album.

From Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney’s, “FourFiveSeconds” to ROSALÍA’s “Dolerme," to Post Malone’s “Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)," to Velvet Underground’s “Sunday Morning” and more, the list offers a wide array of music that is favored by the group.

The introduction videos, found within the enhanced album, feature each of the individual group members sharing a special welcome message as listeners begin streaming their playlists.

“Wondering what I was listening to while making “The Album”? Now’s your chance to take a listen,” said Lisa.

The pre-tease to "Blackpink Presents The Album" can be accessed on Spotify HERE.

Blackpink-curated playlist

All songs below are featured within the one playlist:

Jisoo's playlist

Sorority Noise - No Halo

The Strokes - Ode To The Mets

Rihanna, Kanye West, Paul McCartney - FourFiveSeconds

Troye Sivan - FOOLS

Nirvana - Dumb

Cage The Elephant - Cigarette Daydreams

Cigarettes After Sex - K.

Daft Punk - Instant Crush (feat. Julian Casablancas)

Rex Orange County - Sunflower

Catfish And The Bottlemen - Cocoon

Lisa's playlist

NIKI - Lose

Dominic Fike - Chicken Tenders

88rising & NIKI - La La Lost You (Acoustic version)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

Jenevieve - Baby Powder

Kiana Ledé - Movin.

Jack Harlow - WHATS POPPIN

Post Malone - Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)

Social House - Haunt You

6lack - Long Nights

Jennie's playlist

Harry Hudson - Yellow Lights

Lana Del Rey - Video Games - Remastered

Billie Eilish - my future

H.E.R. - Do To Me

Jaden - Photograph

Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow

¿Teo? - Hope 4

ROSALÍA - Dolerme

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)

Bobby Vinton - Please Love Me Forever

Rose's playlist

Wallows - Pleaser

Younger Hunger - Summer Bummer

The 1975 - Robbers

Sister Nancy - Bam bam

Wolf Tyler - All Tinted

UMI - Remember Me

Mac Miller - Good News

Rowland S. Howard - Shut Me Down

Velvet Underground - Sunday Morning

Ashnikko - Daisy

RELATED: Netflix's first K-pop documentary to show Blackpink's trainings, struggles