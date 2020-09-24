KpopTwitter marks decade-long 'convo' with over 6 billion tweets worldwide

MANILA, Philippines — "#KpopTwitter" has become one of the largest global conversations on social media platform Twitter after 10 years, collating more than 6.1 billion K-Pop-related tweets worldwide for the past 12 months since September 22.

The power that #KpopTwitter has...



6.1 BILLION total Kpop conversations were Tweeted last year and if you're a true stan then you’ll recognize these top artists throughout the last decade. pic.twitter.com/BI73fvzgCT — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 22, 2020

"All we can say is thank you — it’s been a pleasure to watch and participate in the growth of K-pop over the past 10 years,” Head of Global K-pop Partnership at Twitter YeonJeong Kim said.

“When K-pop artists want to reach a global audience, they go on Twitter to connect with their passionate fans who want to be the first to see and talk about what’s happening. These fans — many who are young and based all over the world — are flocking to Twitter to join these fun #KpopTwitter conversations to feel connected to a global fan community.”

The social media app also partnered with K-Pop Radar to release data across 20 markets worldwide to show how fans everywhere share their love for their favorite artists and ride the Korean wave.

#KpopTwitter unite! This is where the most passionate Kpop stans live around the world. pic.twitter.com/a0x8OVaiAQ — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 22, 2020

International music sensation BTS is the most mentioned artist in every market except Thailand, where boy band GOT7 topped the leaderboard. The rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied across countries.

10 years = a lot of Kpop Tweets ????



To celebrate, we partnered with @kpopradar_blip to give you a glimpse into the powerful global #KpopTwitter conversation.



????https://t.co/xONYYS8YzO pic.twitter.com/xCDsLxKAED — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 22, 2020

The data acquired from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 also included the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists (by total tweets), most-mentioned K-Pop songs (by total tweets) and fastest-rising K-Pop artists (by highest growth in tweets) on Twitter globally.

Which of these top 10 most mentioned songs worldwide are you streaming? #KpopTwitter pic.twitter.com/6KkaIkwPNv — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) September 22, 2020

"Even during this COVID-19 pandemic when K-Pop concerts, global tours and fan appreciation events have been cancelled, we haven't seen any drop in #KpopTwitter conversations. K-pop stans want to stay connected with each other and have their voices heard on Twitter, whether they are cheering for their favorite artist's new song or participating in movements like #BlackLivesMatter," YeonJeong said.

“We can't wait to see what the next 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter bring to the world.”

Twitter has also organized exclusive "Decade of #KPopTwitter" global live party via Twitter's Blueroom, bringing together several K-Pop pioneers (Sunmi, Wonder Girls), global top stars (Kihyun and Hyungwon, MONSTA X) and fast-rising artists (Bang Chan, Stray Kids) in a fun talk-show to discuss the past 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter, all in line with this milestone.

Fans can now follow over 300 K-pop topics (by artist names) on the social network.