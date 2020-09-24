KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
#KpopTwitter marks decade-long 'convo' with over 6 billion tweets worldwide
Korean pop sensation BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope.
BTS via Facebook
#KpopTwitter marks decade-long 'convo' with over 6 billion tweets worldwide
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — "#KpopTwitter" has become one of the largest global conversations on social media platform Twitter after 10 years, collating more than 6.1 billion K-Pop-related tweets worldwide for the past 12 months since September 22.

 

 

"All we can say is thank you — it’s been a pleasure to watch and participate in the growth of K-pop over the past 10 years,” Head of Global K-pop Partnership at Twitter YeonJeong Kim said.

“When K-pop artists want to reach a global audience, they go on Twitter to connect with their passionate fans who want to be the first to see and talk about what’s happening. These fans — many who are young and based all over the world — are flocking to Twitter to join these fun #KpopTwitter conversations to feel connected to a global fan community.”

The social media app also partnered with K-Pop Radar to release data across 20 markets worldwide to show how fans everywhere share their love for their favorite artists and ride the Korean wave.

 

International music sensation BTS is the most mentioned artist in every market except Thailand, where boy band GOT7 topped the leaderboard. The rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied across countries.

 

The data acquired from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 also included the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists (by total tweets), most-mentioned K-Pop songs (by total tweets) and fastest-rising K-Pop artists (by highest growth in tweets) on Twitter globally.

 

 

"Even during this COVID-19 pandemic when K-Pop concerts, global tours and fan appreciation events have been cancelled, we haven't seen any drop in #KpopTwitter conversations. K-pop stans want to stay connected with each other and have their voices heard on Twitter, whether they are cheering for their favorite artist's new song or participating in movements like #BlackLivesMatter," YeonJeong said.

“We can't wait to see what the next 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter bring to the world.”

Twitter has also organized exclusive "Decade of #KPopTwitter" global live party via Twitter's Blueroom, bringing together several K-Pop pioneers (Sunmi, Wonder Girls), global top stars (Kihyun and Hyungwon, MONSTA X) and fast-rising artists (Bang Chan, Stray Kids) in a fun talk-show to discuss the past 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter, all in line with this milestone.

Fans can now follow over 300 K-pop topics (by artist names) on the social network. 

K-POP TWITTER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Heart Evangelista swears by LED masks popular among Korean stars
1 day ago
“Prevention is key! I’ve always believed that it’s important to establish a good skin care routine as early...
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
Korean beauty: Heart Evangelista swears by these ‘forever young’ rituals 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Collagen? Korean glass skin? Heart is also much into K-beauty trends and here are her hacks to achieve her favorite Koreanovela...
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
'Coffee Prince' docu ordered for September 24, October 1 release
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
Korean broadcasting company MBC revealed the release dates along with a new teaser that intercut scenes from the series with...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
Original Pinoy song featured in K-Drama 'Flower of Evil'
6 days ago
The voice behind the song belongs to Star Music's singer-songwriter SAB. The song used was her debut single “She,”...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
6 days ago
Heart Evangelista clarifies statement about playing ‘Crash Landing on You’ Pinoy version
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Heart was recently launched as the face behind Cream Silk’s new Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners, created...
Korean Wave
fbfb
7 days ago
LIST: Historical K-Dramas that trail Korea's rich past
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Historical K-Dramas provide viewers a glimpse of Korea across imperial ages, delving into political conflicts, forbidden romances...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with