Heart Evangelista swears by LED masks popular among Korean stars

MANILA, Philippines — The ongoing pandemic has caused stress levels to rise among many of us. With the uncertainty that the world is facing, and no real answers to the pandemic, we need to proactively take care of our physical health and well-being so that we can have the inner strength to quell our worries. Along with that, we need to give ourselves a good dose of much-deserved TLC.

There are many ways to show ourselves some self-love, but nothing could probably feel as good as indulging in skin care, which, come to think of it, is a real essential.

Even Heart Evangelista-Escudero, despite her dream lifestyle, has experienced a slump in the past few months and has turned to skin care to deal with her stresses.

“The uncertainties surrounding the situation now have really taken a toll on my stress levels so after a long day, I take time to dedicate some well-deserved ‘me time’ before I sleep! For me, skin care is the ultimate expression of /self-love. Aside from being able to exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize my skin, I take this time to reflect, meditate,and destress,” she shared.

Just like many other women, Heart admits that she worries about blemishes, aging and sagging. This is why she always chooses to be proactive with her skin care regimen.

“Prevention is key! I’ve always believed that it’s important to establish a good skin care routine as early as possible,” she said.

To reinforce her skin care program, Heart has recently discovered Love K-Derma, a newly launched skin care technology brand in the Philippines boasting of state-of-the-art facial care gadgets for beauty junkies and skincare enthusiasts. This includes their light-emitting diode (LED) light technology, backed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) research on LED light therapy being used for anti-aging and rejuvenation.

Among the products the brand is bringing to the Philippines is its flagship product, the LED Light Mask. Recommended for those looking to achieve a youthful and healthy glow, it is equipped with seven light modes, each offering a different benefit and ergonomically designed to encapsulate intensive light therapy for deeper skin penetration while keeping your eyes well-protected. It also comes with a remote control and a built-in voice reminder function to let you know when the job is done.

After experiencing using Love K-Derma’s LED Light Mask, V Lift Mask and Glass Skin Activating Gel, Heart recently started endorsing the brand. The masks will be available on the brand's website starting September 30.

“In more normal circumstances, I make sure to visit my dermatologist regularly for treatments but since the pandemic broke, I’ve been on the lookout for products that can strengthen my home regimen given that trips to the derma clinic are more limited. I read up about LED facial therapy masks, a home treatment many of my favorite Korean actors enjoy. I was thrilled to find out that this innovative technology is finally available in the Philippines and I can add them to my own routine,” she narrated.

Heart shared that LED light products are at the top of her list.

“I’ve been using the LED Light Mask and have included it to my nightly routine. I’d definitely recommend this to anyone looking to achieve a healthy and natural glow! I also really like that its well thought of design ensures maximum absorption of the light into the skin while also keeping my eyes safe with a built in eye shield!”

Heart encouraged fellow skincare enthusiasts to make self-care a part of their daily routine.

“As with all good habits, it’s really important to stay committed to your skincare routine and make time to go through each step. I think that once you find products—including skin care gadgets — that work for you,they are worth the investment toward bringing out your skin’s glow.”

