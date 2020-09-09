Netflix's first K-pop documentary to show Blackpink's trainings, struggles

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix announced their first K-pop documentary, "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky," which charts the meteoric rise of the South Korean four-member superstar girl group BLACKPINK.

Directed by Caroline Suh, director of the Netflix docuseries "Salt Fat Acid Heat," and produced by RadicalMedia, the film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today.

Viewers will get a first look into the recording process of the band’s follow up album, which depicts the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group, and showcases each member’s incredible talent that when combined, creates the uniquely trailblazing DNA of BLACKPINK. The film culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance, where BLACKPINK was the first K-pop girl group to take on the Coachella stage.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and BLACKPINK has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.” said Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, Vice President for Documentary Features.

“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of BLACKPINK, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”

“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” said BLACKPINK. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”

The Netflix documentary is directed by Caroline Suh, produced by Cara Mones and executive produced by Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia.

RELATED: Blackpink, Selena Gomez serve up 'Ice Cream' music video in summer collaboration