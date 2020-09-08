KOREAN WAVE
Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon lead all-star cast of new Netflix thriller
MANILA, Philippines — Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix confirmed the casting of Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon for new Korean sci-fi mystery thriller "The Silent Sea."

Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, "The Silent Sea" is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon.

Bae Doona portrays the astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji-an who joins the team, determined to uncover the truth behind an accident at the now-abandoned Balhae Base research station on the moon. Bae is well known to viewers worldwide for her roles in the Netflix original series "Kingdom" and "Sense8," as well as the critically-acclaimed series, "Stranger."

Gong Yoo ("Train to Busan," "The Age of Shadows," "Kim Ji-young: Born 1982," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God")  plays Han Yun-jae, the exploration team leader who must carry out a crucial mission with limited information. Yun-jae puts the safety of his team members above all else and does not refrain from putting himself in jeopardy to do so. 

Lee Joon ("Father is Strange," "Lucky") takes on the role of head engineer Captain Ryu Tae-seok who was an elite member of the Ministry of National Defense, but volunteered for this dangerous mission in an attempt to escape the stifling environment at the Ministry. 

Director Choi Hang Yong, who directed the short film by the same name, will take the lead again, teaming up with writer Park Eunkyo of the film "Mother" and actor Jung Woo-sung as an executive producer of the show.

"The Silent Sea," to be produced by Artist Studio, will be released worldwide, only on Netflix. 

