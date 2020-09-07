BTS shot a TVC with Smart last August? Not true, says publicist

MANILA, Philippines — A publicist representing telecommunications giant Smart Communications in celebrity acquisition work debunked a report that Korean pop sensation BTS shot a commercial for the brand last August.

Joyce Ramirez of PublicityAsia dismissed Rappler's report last September 5 as "false news."

Rappler reported that "well-placed" sources told them Smart has reportedly signed up the world's biggest band for its 2020 holidays ad campaign.

Ramirez told Philstar.com that the report is incorrect and BTS did not shoot a TV commercial for the brand last August in Seoul.

"The false news that came out last Sept 5 claiming BTS shot a TVC with SMART last August is not true and completely fabricated," she said.

"I think it is the job of a real and ethical journalist to check the facts first and consult the parties involved rather than resort to the publishing of hearsay and unverified feeds."

"If indeed the source is well placed, then how come the information is false?"

Ramirez is known for her work with global celebrity names from Zac Efron to One Direction. She recently represented Smart in international PR work after the telco giant signed "Crash Landing on You" actor Hyun Bin last June.