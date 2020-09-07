KOREAN WAVE
BTS shot a TVC with Smart last August? Not true, says publicist
This handout photo taken in Seoul on September 2, 2020 and provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows K-pop group BTS members posing for a photo as they hold an online global media day. K-pop sensation BTS has become the first all-South Korean act to rule the top US singles chart, industry tracker Billboard announced on August 31, with their English-language "Dynamite" hitting number one.
Big Hit Entertainment/Released via AFP
BTS shot a TVC with Smart last August? Not true, says publicist
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines —  A publicist representing telecommunications giant Smart Communications in celebrity acquisition work debunked a report that Korean pop sensation BTS shot a commercial for the brand last August.

Joyce Ramirez of PublicityAsia dismissed Rappler's report last September 5 as "false news."

Rappler reported that "well-placed" sources told them Smart has reportedly signed up the world's biggest band for its 2020 holidays ad campaign.

Ramirez told Philstar.com that the report is incorrect and BTS did not shoot a TV commercial for the brand last August in Seoul.

"The false news that came out last Sept 5 claiming BTS shot a TVC with SMART last August is not true and completely fabricated," she said.

"I think it is the job of a real and ethical journalist to check the facts first and consult the parties involved rather than resort to the publishing of hearsay and unverified feeds."

"If indeed the source is well placed, then how come the information is false?"

Ramirez is known for her work with global celebrity names from Zac Efron to One Direction. She recently represented Smart in international PR work after the telco giant signed "Crash Landing on You" actor Hyun Bin last June.

