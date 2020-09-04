2NE1 members CL, Dara are shaking up the fashion scene like no other

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been years since one of South Korea’s most famous girl groups, 2NE1, bade farewell from the spotlight.

Since then, the members have shifted their attention outside of music to build their personal careers.

CL and Dara however, could not seem to move away from the glitz and glamour as things have been quite busy for the two Korean pop stars lately.

CL, the undisputed queen of K-pop pursued a solo career, released several hit singles such as “Hello Bitches," “Lifted," and “The Baddest Female," cementing her influence in the global music scene; doing collaborations with various US-based musicians and record producers.

Dara, on the other hand, went back to the silver screen, releasing hit films such as the 2017 “One Step," subsequently followed by “Cheese in the Trap” last 2018 where she co-starred with actress Oh Yeon-seo from the hit show “A Korean Odyssey." She was also a mainstay host in the iconic TV program “Get It Beauty." On top of that, she’s doing a dozen of other things such as producing and directing content for her YouTube channel Dara TV, which now has over 800,000 subscribers.

In one of her vlogs, Dara teamed up with famous Korean choreographer Lia Kim for their dance tutorial of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do." The said vlog now has over two million views.

To shake things up even more, Dara returned to Paris for the 2020 Spring/Summer fashion week, this time, sporting a luscious ash blonde hair.

Dara is no stranger in the fashion scene as she was ordained by American Vogue as “the most fashionable Korean star who stepped into the big league” back in 2016. Since then, she never missed any major fashion event, be it in New York or Paris. Each year, she promises bolder looks, flaunting designer clothes after another, and giving bigger headlines to every fashion show she goes to.

Dara may have this sweet girl next door image on-screen and online, but when it comes to fashion, she takes it very seriously by consistently pulling off a cool street aesthetic that has dominated the runways lately. Her appearance at Philippine Fashion Week showcased her versatility and unmatched unique style in a black Marine Serre dressed matched with a black shawl of the same label that covered half of her face. A look that’s hard not to notice. She also graced the Balmain show with an ethereal look that deserves a front row seat—no less.

Her fans were thrilled and quick to reminisce Dara’s 2NE1 days as the K-pop star had the same exact hair style back in 2013, which can be seen from their music video “Falling in Love."

But Dara isn’t the only one setting the fashion scene ablaze as female rapper-singer CL teased her fans with a series of Instagram posts for her recent campaign with Adidas.

In a futuristic fashion video that was posted on Hypebeast Korea’s website, CL wore her signature bold eyeliner, showcasing her bad-ass personality in short pocket vests from the Adidas x IISE FW 19 collection. Joining CL for the first time was Winner’s frontman and rapper Mino who also showcased his unequivocal street style.



CL has always been into fashion since she was with her former girl band, but taking a long break from the K-pop music scene has truly pushed her personal style into a whole new level, locking her stance on the term “Baddest Female."

Adidas’ latest collection called “My Shelter” is a dream collaboration with Korea’s most influential homegrown brand IISE, which literally translates to “second generation."

Founded by creative-entrepreneurs and brothers Kevin and Terrence Kim, IISE debuted as a brand that revolves around accessories, mainly bags, that were designed, produced and hand-dyed by local South Korean master craftsmen. Fast-forward to present, the brand orchestrated its foray into fashion, dominating both Paris and New York Fashion Weeks. And early this year, the brand debuted in Seoul Fashion week where they presented their Fashion Week collection that offered a look at the brand’s thematic melding between global and local cultural influences.

In an Instagram post earlier today, CL showed a clip saying "+2NE1 MY PAST MY FOUREVER BLESSING+," making 2NE1 a trending Twitter topic today.