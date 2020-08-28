Blackpink, Selena Gomez serve up 'Ice Cream' music video in summer collaboration

MANILA, Philippines — Selpink in your area!

The much-anticipated collaboration between international pop star Selena Gomez and K-pop girl group Blackpink titled "Ice Cream" dropped at noon today, with the music video available on YouTube hauling over a million likes in just over 30 minutes.

Selena and all of Blackpink’s members Jisoo (visual and lead vocalist), Jennie (main rapper), Rosé (main vocalist) and Lisa (main dancer) have since dominated local social media trends.

The song produced by 25, Mr. Franks, Teddy and Tommy Brown also features additional work by pop star Ariana Grande.

Blinks commented that “Ice Cream” highlights Blackpink evenly as much as Selena in its line distribution, compared to past collaborations with Dua Lipa (“Kiss and Make Up”) and Lady Gaga (“Sour Candy”).

