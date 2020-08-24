WATCH: Rom-com 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' reveals new teaser

MANILA, Philippines — Down on her luck and finances, pianist Gu Ra-ra (Go A-ra) borrows money from mysterious Sunwoo Jun (Lee Jae-wook). Much to Jun’s exasperation, Ra-ra does not behave like a typical debtor and asks Jun to keep helping her out. Despite his annoyance, Ra-ra brings a lot of light and change into Jun’s life.

Lots of hilarious moments are in store as Ra-ra’s and Jun’s very different personalities are highlighted. Although injured, Ra-ra remains optimistic and mocks playing the piano happily. However, Jun is quite blunt and tells her to stop because she looks like a ghost.

Forced into difficult circumstances, Ra-ra struggles to adjust but is lucky to be able to fall asleep easily. Her unique, cheerful antics surprises and amuses the people around her. Tune in for the cheerful romance when "Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol" premieres on August 26, only on Netflix.

Directed by: Kim Min-kyoung

Screenplay by: Oh Ji-young

Cast: Go A-ra / Lee Jae-wook / Kim Ju-hun

Premiere Date and Time: 8/26/2020 10 PM Philippine Standard Time

Service Cadence: Every Wednesday and Thursday from 8/26/2020 10 PM Philippine Standard Time

Synopsis:

"Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol" follows a lovable pianist named Gu Ra-ra (Go A-ra), whose life hits rock bottom when her family’s finances collapse. Gu Ra-ra meets the mysterious Sunwoo Jun (Lee Jae-wook), a gruff guy who is happily living a carefree lifestyle as a freelancer. With laughter, tears and love, they come to mean something special to each other.

