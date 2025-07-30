Ogie Diaz admires Fyang Smith but reminds 'too much of pagpapakatotoo is bad'

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager and showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz reminded actress and content creator Fyang Smith that her attitude may be detrimental to her in the long run.

Ogie appeared on the 30th episode of video podcast "Your Honor" that aired last July 26, hosted by Chariz Solomon and Buboy Villar.

The episode revolved around celebrity attitudes, which Ogie said he had seen firsthand as a seasoned talent manager apart from being a showbiz host and writer. Ogie discussed the prevalence of "plastic" or fake attitudes.

"Sa mga artista maraming ganyan, 'yung nagpapaka-totoo. Gusto mo i-appreciate 'yung pagpapakatotoo eh," Ogie said before naming Fyang as an example, but not without jokingly mixing her up with Amy Perez.

Ogie pointed out that after Fyang won "Pinoy Big Brother: Gen 11" last year, she still carried the personality she had while inside the "Pinoy Big Brother House."

Ogie noted how Fyang showed she did not know Pops Fernandez in an episode of "ASAP," which elicited a reaction from Martin Nievera. Fyang is among the hosts of the said segment of the Sunday musical variety show. He also came across a video where the aspiring actress was seen seemingly striking a marshal who was in her way.

Fyang also recently went viral when after smearing saliva on fellow housemate Dingdong Bahan's face while he was talking. In another clip, the aspiring actress was also seen boasting how her "Pinoy Big Brother" season was unbeatable.

"Gusto ko siyang ma-appreciate kasi nagiging totoo siya, pero too much of pagpapakatotoo is bad," Ogie said.

He then jokingly dared Chariz and Buboy to add to what he said and face the reactions of Fyang's fans.

Chariz agreed that there was a fine line between presenting oneself as authentically as possible and going overboard, which Ogie reiterated did not set a good example for young supporters.

Fans of Fyang were quick to defend her, arguing that she was still young at 19 and still has time to grow.

