Paolo Gumabao to make theater debut in 'Walong Libong Piso'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 30, 2025 | 10:15am
Paolo Gumabao

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paolo Gumabao will make his stage debut in the psychological play "Walong Libong Piso," directed by Dr. Dante Balboa.

Running at San Juan's Teatrino Promenade, the one-act play by Bentria Productions and Engr. Benjamin Austria sees Gumabao alternating with Jhon Mark Marcia, Drei Arias, and Juan Calma.

Balboa explained the production tackles hyper sexuality disorder and mental health issues, and will leave audiences with psychological questions about who and who was deceived between the two leads.

"The said play has a unique and challenging objectives. For one, it only has one sequence where-in no one does it yet in the entire history of play and film in the Philippines," Balboa said in a statement.

He also pointed out there is only one character and the play occurs in real-time in one setting, the character's bedroom.

The film version of the production mirrors the real-time aspect by being shot in a single take, only moving around through zooms and pans.

These factors, for Balboa, make the project a very challenging acting piece for an actor to do.

"In the end, the audience might capture the lesson of the entire story in which, we should not trust strangers too much," Balboa ended. "At the same time it is expected to leave the audience in awe due to its uniqueness in terms of interior and exterior objectives."

PAOLO GUMABAO

THEATER
