^

Entertainment

Luis Manzano to host returning show 'Kapamilya Deal or No Deal'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 4:07pm
Luis Manzano to host returning show 'Kapamilya Deal or No Deal'
Luis Manzano
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The popular game show "Kapamilya Deal or No Deal" is making a comeback, as is returning host Luis Manzano.

The host-actor posted on his social media accounts a promo for the show, featuring himself answering a call from the mysterious banker.

The promo included clips from past episodes featuring guests like Apl.de.ap, John Prats, Sam Milby, Sylvia Sanchez, and Negi before confirming the show would be airing daily on television and online.

In the posts' captions, Luis said new episodes would follow as well.

The game show is the Philippine version of the Dutch game show "Miljoenenjacht," which is based on the German game show "Die Chance deines Lebens."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luis Manzano (@luckymanzano)

The Philippine version follows the game play of the American "Deal or No Deal," hosted by Howie Mandel, where briefcases are eliminated each round and a hidden banker offers deals via phone, often the average of the values hidden in remaining cases.

The game ends when a player accepts a deal or accepts the amount of the very first case they pick.

Kris Aquino hosted the first three iterations of "Kapamilya Deal or No Deal" from 2006 to 2009 before Luis took over for the fourth season. His stint ended in 2016.

Luis also currently hosts "Rainbow Rumble. He previously presented game shows like "Family Feud," "Minute To Win It," and "Celebrity Playtime."

RELATED: Luis Manzano back on TV after Batangas elections loss

DEAL OR NO DEAL

KAPAMILYA DEAL OR NO DEAL

LUIS MANZANO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Barbie Forteza, Maris Racal want to collaborate anew

Barbie Forteza, Maris Racal want to collaborate anew

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Barbie Forteza and Maris Racal expressed new interest in collaborating on a project together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson
play

Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child. 
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake holding hands photo
Exclusive

David Licauco reacts to Barbie Forteza, Jameson Blake holding hands photo

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
David Licauco has seen the photos of his perennial screen partner Barbie Forteza and actor Jameson Blake, who were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Despite storm, the stars come out for the 8th Eddys

Despite storm, the stars come out for the 8th Eddys

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Not even Typhoon Crising and the heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon could stop the country’s biggest stars...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Winner&rsquo;s curse&rsquo;? Bb. Pilipinas 2025 queens debunk the myth

‘Winner’s curse’? Bb. Pilipinas 2025 queens debunk the myth

By Janelle Lorzano | 18 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas 2025 queens shared their firm views on love after being asked whether they believed in the so-called...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comedian Bayani Casimiro Jr., 57, dies of cardiac arrest

Comedian Bayani Casimiro Jr., 57, dies of cardiac arrest

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Comedian and “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!” star Bayani Casimiro Jr. has passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 57 years...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Sarah G inspired Darren Espanto to release more original songs

How Sarah G inspired Darren Espanto to release more original songs

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Following his first runner-up finish in “The Voice Kids Philippines” Season 1 in 2014, when he was 16, the now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dwta on fire with boldest music yet

Dwta on fire with boldest music yet

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Artists sometimes need to step out of their reclusive existence (e.g., temporarily leave their workshop, study room or recording...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vin, Aljur Abrenica, cager Arwind Santos star in Carlos Morales' 'Wild Boys'

Vin, Aljur Abrenica, cager Arwind Santos star in Carlos Morales' 'Wild Boys'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Actors and brothers Aljur and Vin Abrenica lead the cast of the Carlos Morales’ sexy dance film “Wild Boys”,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with