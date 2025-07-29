Luis Manzano to host returning show 'Kapamilya Deal or No Deal'

MANILA, Philippines — The popular game show "Kapamilya Deal or No Deal" is making a comeback, as is returning host Luis Manzano.

The host-actor posted on his social media accounts a promo for the show, featuring himself answering a call from the mysterious banker.

The promo included clips from past episodes featuring guests like Apl.de.ap, John Prats, Sam Milby, Sylvia Sanchez, and Negi before confirming the show would be airing daily on television and online.

In the posts' captions, Luis said new episodes would follow as well.

The game show is the Philippine version of the Dutch game show "Miljoenenjacht," which is based on the German game show "Die Chance deines Lebens."

The Philippine version follows the game play of the American "Deal or No Deal," hosted by Howie Mandel, where briefcases are eliminated each round and a hidden banker offers deals via phone, often the average of the values hidden in remaining cases.

The game ends when a player accepts a deal or accepts the amount of the very first case they pick.

Kris Aquino hosted the first three iterations of "Kapamilya Deal or No Deal" from 2006 to 2009 before Luis took over for the fourth season. His stint ended in 2016.

Luis also currently hosts "Rainbow Rumble. He previously presented game shows like "Family Feud," "Minute To Win It," and "Celebrity Playtime."

