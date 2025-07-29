Comedian Bayani Casimiro Jr., 57, dies of cardiac arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian and “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!” star Bayani Casimiro Jr. has passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was 57 years old.

The comedian was born Arnulfo “Jude” Casimiro and was the son and namesake of Bayani Casimiro, a vaudeville star and tap dancer who later transitioned to comedy.

The elder Casimiro portrayed Vicente "Edad" Kabisote Sr., the father of Vic Sotto’s character Vicente "Enteng" Kabisote Jr., in the "Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!" franchise. He played the role on television until his death in 1989, just two years into the original show's run.

The younger Casimiro later joined the franchise as Prinsipe ng Kahilingan or "Prinsipe K," honoring his father by briefly tap dancing each time he entered and exited.

He went on to appear in other Sotto projects like "Fantastic Man," "Bakit Ba Ganyan? (Ewan Ko Nga Ba, Darling)," and "Iskul Bukol: 20 Years After (The Ungasis and Escaleras Adventure)."

Casimiro Jr. also appeared in films and series such as “Juanita Banana,” “Martha Cecilia’s Kristine,” “Asboobs: Asal Bobo,” and “M.O.N.A.Y.”

The comedian never married or had children. His remains lie in state at St. Peter’s Memorial Chapel in Sucat and will be cremated on July 30, with his final resting place at Loyola Memorial Park in Parañaque.

