^

Entertainment

Ralph de Leon on fan fantasies, showing skin: ‘As long as done with respect’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 4:55pm
Ralph de Leon on fan fantasies, showing skin: â€˜As long as done with respectâ€™Â 
Ralph de Leon
Ralph de Leon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Ralph de Leon keeps an open mind when it comes to baring skin in future projects, provided that it is done with respect. 

The Ateneo graduate is aware of the edits of him and his fellow male housemates, where they are the subject of fantasies. The edits were mostly of them working out, which they usually do as part of their morning routine or exercise while inside the house, and some from their time swimming in the pool inside the house. 

“Yes, nakita ko 'yung mga edits, posts about siguro about my body and the other housemates, and I think we all can take it with a grain of salt,” Ralph said at the Star Magic PBB press conference held inside the house last July 14 in Quezon City. 

While he does not mind the edits, Ralph still noted about setting boundaries. 

“Siyempre, there are boundaries to everything, and as long as its done with respect, siyempre I appreciate it also,” he said. 

As an aspiring actor, Ralph said that he would not oppose showing skin given some considerations. 

“With regards to projects, if it’s a good project, if it’s something I really wanna do, and if it requires for me to show some skin, then why not?” Ralph said. 

The Management Engineering graduate from Ateneo said that joining the latest celebrity edition of “PBB” helped his emotional maturity, an aspect that helped him in his personal and professional life as an aspiring actor. 

RELATED:  WillCa, DusBi, MikBrent, ShuRalph, the ’ships’ that sailed in ‘PBB Celebrity Collab’ 

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson
play

Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Alien: Earth' premieres at Comic-Con 2025

'Alien: Earth' premieres at Comic-Con 2025

By Paula Ramon | 8 hours ago
The pop culture convention held annually in San Diego was the chosen setting for the world premiere of the FX series created...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinner&nbsp;

Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinner 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
A pretty Latina-looking woman beside Jimuel Pacquiao caught the attention of online users after Jinkee Pacquiao posted photos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista did not take to heart the trending remarks on personalities of former actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heaven Peralejo puts rumors to rest, shows her maturity post-breakup with Marco Gallo

Heaven Peralejo puts rumors to rest, shows her maturity post-breakup with Marco Gallo

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“We’re not together anymore.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Shuvee Etrata on upcoming project with her &lsquo;TDH&rsquo;: &lsquo;Tara, mag-trabaho tayo&rsquo;

Shuvee Etrata on upcoming project with her ‘TDH’: ‘Tara, mag-trabaho tayo’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Shuvee Etrata is all about grabbing all opportunities coming her way, including working with her TDH (Tall, dark, handsome)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards 2025

Daniel Padilla named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Daniel Padilla’s comeback on the small screen proved to be both a hit and critical success after he won the Outstanding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Global film experts see promise in Philippines cinema, urge bigger support

Global film experts see promise in Philippines cinema, urge bigger support

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Film experts from around the world who attended the recently concluded FEST Film Lab shared their personal assessments of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fatherhood looks good on Zanjoe Marudo

Fatherhood looks good on Zanjoe Marudo

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Becoming a father has shifted many things in Zanjoe Marudo’s life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with