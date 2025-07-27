Ralph de Leon on fan fantasies, showing skin: â€˜As long as done with respectâ€™Â 

Ralph de Leon on fan fantasies, showing skin: ‘As long as done with respect’

MANILA, Philippines — “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Ralph de Leon keeps an open mind when it comes to baring skin in future projects, provided that it is done with respect.

The Ateneo graduate is aware of the edits of him and his fellow male housemates, where they are the subject of fantasies. The edits were mostly of them working out, which they usually do as part of their morning routine or exercise while inside the house, and some from their time swimming in the pool inside the house.

“Yes, nakita ko 'yung mga edits, posts about siguro about my body and the other housemates, and I think we all can take it with a grain of salt,” Ralph said at the Star Magic PBB press conference held inside the house last July 14 in Quezon City.

While he does not mind the edits, Ralph still noted about setting boundaries.

“Siyempre, there are boundaries to everything, and as long as its done with respect, siyempre I appreciate it also,” he said.

As an aspiring actor, Ralph said that he would not oppose showing skin given some considerations.

“With regards to projects, if it’s a good project, if it’s something I really wanna do, and if it requires for me to show some skin, then why not?” Ralph said.

The Management Engineering graduate from Ateneo said that joining the latest celebrity edition of “PBB” helped his emotional maturity, an aspect that helped him in his personal and professional life as an aspiring actor.

