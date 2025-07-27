Shuvee Etrata on upcoming project with her ‘TDH’: ‘Tara, mag-trabaho tayo’

MANILA, Philippines — Shuvee Etrata is all about grabbing all opportunities coming her way, including working with her TDH (Tall, dark, handsome) in upcoming projects.

The “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate sat with her fellow Sparkle housemates at the press conference hosted by their talent agency on July 18 in Quezon City.

“Asan doon?” she cheekily replied when asked about working on projects with her TDH.

Most people refer to Anthony Constantino as her TDH. Constantino, her fellow Sparkle artist, won the internet when he fetched her when she was evicted in June. Online users were in awe of Constantino, who reminded them of the ideal man described as tall, dark and handsome, or TDH.

“Marami namang TDH talaga sa mundong ito. So, kung meron man pong darating na trabaho, why not? Let’s maximize all of it dahil nandito naman po tayo so let’s milk it. Kung ano man po ang pwede," Shuvee said.

The Cebuana said that as long as they are staying true to themselves and work fairly and squarely, she would like to work on projects with her TDH.

“Kung sino ka mang TDH ka, tara, mag-trabaho tayo,” she added.

Shuvee is also thankful for the “overwhelming” support she got after her “PBB” stint. She might not have made it to the Big 4 of this season, but she has undoubtedly won people’s hearts. Among this season’s housemates, including the Big 4, Shuvee is only among the handful who breached the one-million mark of Instagram followers at the end of the season.

With her surge in popularity, Shuvee said that she taking it with a sense of responsibilty.

“I’m aware po na maraming dumating na followers pero more than that, I feel like I now have a greater responsibility to raise more awareness, to be more maayos na tao kasi nakakatakot talaga kasi parang lahat ng moves ko, nakikita ng mga tao. Mas magiging aware na ako, mas magiging sensitive na ako na dahil nga yung bibig ko, di ba? So, right now I feel like I’m more tamed,” the host-actress said.

Shuvee said that she will always be grateful for the support and hoped that the public will continue to support her and her fellow housemates even after their season has ended. — Video by Philstar.com / Geraldine Santos

WATCH: Shuvee Etrata admits overhelmed with growing popularity

