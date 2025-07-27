Daniel Padilla named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla’s comeback on the small screen proved to be both a hit and critical success after he won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025.

Daniel was cited for his work in “Incognito,” the action-packed all-star drama that also features Richard Gutierrez, Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, Kaila Estrada, Baron Geisler and Ian Veneracion.

He plays Andres Malvar, one of the “contracts” or hired guns in the show.

His win comes two years after he was nominated for his role in the romantic drama “2 Good 2 Be True,” which he co-starred with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo. Kathryn won the award that year.

Last year’s Outstanding Asian star went to another Star Magic artist, Kim Chiu, for her work in “Linlang.”

