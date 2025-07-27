^

Daniel Padilla named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards 2025

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 10:44am
Daniel Padilla named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Int'l Drama Awards 2025
Daniel Padilla plays Andres Malvar in his hard action debut in 'Incognito.'
Star Creatives

MANILA, Philippines — Daniel Padilla’s comeback on the small screen proved to be both a hit and critical success after he won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025. 

Daniel was cited for his work in “Incognito,” the action-packed all-star drama that also features Richard Gutierrez, Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, Kaila Estrada, Baron Geisler and Ian Veneracion. 

He plays Andres Malvar, one of the “contracts” or hired guns in the show. 

His win comes two years after he was nominated for his role in the romantic drama “2 Good 2 Be True,” which he co-starred with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo. Kathryn won the award that year. 

Last year’s Outstanding Asian star went to another Star Magic artist, Kim Chiu, for her work in “Linlang.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils)

RELATED: Daniel Padilla scores 2nd Outstanding Asian Star nomination at Seoul International Drama Awards

Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson
Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child. 
Heaven Peralejo puts rumors to rest, shows her maturity post-breakup with Marco Gallo

Heaven Peralejo puts rumors to rest, shows her maturity post-breakup with Marco Gallo

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“We’re not together anymore.”
Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista did not take to heart the trending remarks on personalities of former actress...
Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinner&nbsp;

Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinner 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
A pretty Latina-looking woman beside Jimuel Pacquiao caught the attention of online users after Jinkee Pacquiao posted photos...
Barbie Forteza handpicked for 'P77,' says director Derick Cabrido
Barbie Forteza handpicked for 'P77,' says director Derick Cabrido

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filmmaker Derick Cabrido had no other actress in mind but Barbie Forteza to headline his latest horror film "P...
Regine Velasquez, Jonathan Manalo team up for new wellness anthem

Regine Velasquez, Jonathan Manalo team up for new wellness anthem

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Regine Velasquez and Jonathan Manalo collaborated on a new anthem for a health and wellness app.
Pinoy fans to enjoy &lsquo;Freakier Friday&rsquo; with Fil-Canadian Hollywood actor Manny Jacinto

Pinoy fans to enjoy ‘Freakier Friday’ with Fil-Canadian Hollywood actor Manny Jacinto

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Filipino-Canadian Hollywood actor Manny Jacinto (“The Acolyte,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Good...
K Brosas throws a double celebration with &lsquo;25K&rsquo;

K Brosas throws a double celebration with ‘25K’

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
K Brosas is set to mark a major milestone in her life and career with an upcoming concert that celebrates both her 25th year...
&lsquo;Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert&rsquo; adds extra show in Manila

‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert’ adds extra show in Manila

1 day ago
Concerts PH has announced an additional performance date for “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert,”...
Karina Bautista continues 'kontrabida' role in 'Si Sol at Si Luna'

Karina Bautista continues 'kontrabida' role in 'Si Sol at Si Luna'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Karina Bautista followed up her memorable performance in the Maguad siblings episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya"...
