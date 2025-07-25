^

Karina Bautista continues 'kontrabida' role in 'Si Sol at Si Luna'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 4:46pm
Karina Bautista in "Si Sol at Si Luna"
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Karina Bautista followed up her memorable performance in the Maguad siblings episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" with a "kontrabida" role in the digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna."

The show sees Karina's Ara finally meet Luna played by Jane Oineza, both tugging over Zaijan Jarnilla's Sol.

A typical teleserye would treat Ara as a cookie-cutter kontrabida — the "other girl," the vengeful ex, or a drama starter.

However in "Si Sol at si Luna," Ara is written with nuance, exuding neither malice nor rancor but realness.

Ara is characterized as a daughter trying to live up to impossible expectations, a student chasing latin honors to please her family, and a girl who fell maybe too hard for someone who made her feel safe.

"She's extra, but she's also brave,” Karina said of Ara. "She's not afraid to show how she feels. She's conflicted. She wants love — but she also wants her parents' approval."

Ara's scenes show viewers that heartbreak doesn't always come with tears and anguish. Sometimes, it comes in the form of stillness, a deep void, and a stare that says: "I remember everything."

The ninth episode of "Si Sol at si Luna" hits Puregold's official YouTube channel on July 26, Saturday.

'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

