Fil-Canadian Manny Jacinto to visit Philippines for 'Freakier Friday' premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2025 | 10:00am
Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto is visiting the Philippines this August for the red carpet premiere of Disney's "Freakier Friday".

The movie sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman from 2003's "Freaky Friday", which saw them switch bodies.

The sequel will have history repeating itself, this time with Anna's daughter Harper (Julia Butter) and soon-to-be stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) in the mix.

Manny plays Eric in the new film, Lily's father and Anna's new fiancé. Other newcomers include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Vanessa Bayer.

Also reprising their roles from the original 2003 movie are Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky and Lucille Soong.

"Freakier Friday" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on August 6, but the special red carpet premiere will take place the day before in the SM Mall of Asia Atrium where Manny will make a special appearance.

The actor is best known for his roles in the "The Good Place", "The Acolyte", "Brand New Cherry Flavor", and the first season of "Nine Perfect Stranger".

