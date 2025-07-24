Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

Actress Yen Santos (left) dispelled rumors that she and politician Luis "Chavit" Singson (right) have a child together.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child.

In her first vlog on YouTube, Yen posted the video titled "Questions I Am Desperate to Answer.”

Yen firmly denied the rumor.

“Okay. 'Yung tsismis na meron daw po kaming anak ni Manong Chavit. Guys, hindi namin 'yun anak, kapatid ko po 'yun. He’s my youngest brother. Tatlo kaming magkakapatid," Yen explained.

WATCH: Yen Santos speaks up about rumored child with Chavit Singson

“Sabi ko nga 'di ko ugali kasi mag-correct ng tao pero natanong mo na. So, 'yun talaga 'yun. Nakikita ko sa TikTok, nagkalat, na malaki na daw 'yung anak namin.

“Yes, malaki na siya, he’s 11 years old. Pero hindi po namin 'yun anak, kapatid ko po siya.”

Yen said that Chavit is just a good friend of her family. The politician is in fact the godfather of her sibling. The actress said that the rumor had been going on since she started acting.

“Nakakatawa kasi he’s a good family friend. Ninong siya nu'ng kapatid ko, pero hindi namin siya anak. Okay? Kapatid ko po 'yun,” she said.

“Parang nag-uumpisa pa lang ako mag-artista, 'yun agad 'yung issue ko, e.

“So nu’ng mga panahon na 'yun, siyempre nag-uumpisa ako, hindi ko alam paano ko siyang iha-handle. ‘Magsasalita ba ko? Ipagtatanggol ko ba 'yung sarili ko?’ E, kapatid ko naman talaga 'yun, e."

Yen admitted that at first she was hurt by it.

"Wala po kaming anak. Kapatid ko po siya guys. Oh, I love him very much. 'Yung kapatid ko, ha!” — Video from Yen Santos YouTube channel

