^

Entertainment

Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 9:50am
Yen Santos finally addresses rumored child with Chavit Singson
Actress Yen Santos (left) dispelled rumors that she and politician Luis "Chavit" Singson (right) have a child together.
Yen Santos, Chavit Singson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yen Santos finally addressed the rumor that she and Chavit Singson have a child. 

In her first vlog on YouTube, Yen posted the video titled "Questions I Am Desperate to Answer.”

Yen firmly denied the rumor.

“Okay. 'Yung tsismis na meron daw po kaming anak ni Manong Chavit. Guys, hindi namin 'yun anak, kapatid ko po 'yun. He’s my youngest brother. Tatlo kaming magkakapatid," Yen explained.

WATCH: Yen Santos speaks up about rumored child with Chavit Singson

“Sabi ko nga 'di ko ugali kasi mag-correct ng tao pero natanong mo na. So, 'yun talaga 'yun. Nakikita ko sa TikTok, nagkalat, na malaki na daw 'yung anak namin.

“Yes, malaki na siya, he’s 11 years old. Pero hindi po namin 'yun anak, kapatid ko po siya.”

Yen said that Chavit is just a good friend of her family. The politician is in fact the godfather of her sibling. The actress said that the rumor had been going on since she started acting. 

“Nakakatawa kasi he’s a good family friend. Ninong siya nu'ng kapatid ko, pero hindi namin siya anak. Okay? Kapatid ko po 'yun,” she said.

“Parang nag-uumpisa pa lang ako mag-artista, 'yun agad 'yung issue ko, e.

“So nu’ng mga panahon na 'yun, siyempre nag-uumpisa ako, hindi ko alam paano ko siyang iha-handle. ‘Magsasalita ba ko? Ipagtatanggol ko ba 'yung sarili ko?’ E, kapatid ko naman talaga 'yun, e."

Yen admitted that at first she was hurt by it. 

"Wala po kaming anak. Kapatid ko po siya guys. Oh, I love him very much. 'Yung kapatid ko, ha!” — Video from Yen Santos YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

CHAVIT SINGSON

YEN SANTOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista did not take to heart the trending remarks on personalities of former actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola, Jake Ejercito call out DILG class suspension post

Jessy Mendiola, Jake Ejercito call out DILG class suspension post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actors Jessy Mendiola and Jake Ejercito slammed the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the way it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Seo Joon on new K-drama, fitness journey, reunion with Pinoy fans

Park Seo Joon on new K-drama, fitness journey, reunion with Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
Aside from bringing kilig to his Filipino fans during his fan meet, Park Seo Joon also shared about his forthcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
EXO&rsquo;s Kai is ready to set the Philippines stage on fire

EXO’s Kai is ready to set the Philippines stage on fire

By Anna Barlam | 12 hours ago
Brace yourselves, Filipino EXO-Ls! Kai is finally returning to Manila.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne and Joshua learn &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Okay to Not Be Okay&rsquo; and ask for help

Anne and Joshua learn ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ask for help

By Nathalie Tomada | 4 days ago
The Philippine adaptation of the top-rated K-drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” brings Anne Curtis and Joshua...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cesar Montano and Manny Pacquiao enjoy bonding moments in Vegas

Cesar Montano and Manny Pacquiao enjoy bonding moments in Vegas

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
Cesar Montano and Manny Pacquiao are kindred spirits. Both of them are proudly “Bisaya.” They did not lose sight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zombie series &lsquo;All of Us Are Dead&rsquo; back in production for 2nd season

Zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ back in production for 2nd season

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It took three long years for fans of Korean zombie series “All of Us are Dead” to finally heave a sigh of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne dead aged 76

By Peter Hutchison | 1 day ago
The hell-raising singer, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away just over a fortnight after playing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' review: Marvel's first family is back

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' review: Marvel's first family is back

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" stirkes the right balance of making audiences understand why Marvel's first...
Entertainment
fbtw
At the EDDYs, Vice Ganda reflects on films&rsquo; mass appeal despite criticism

At the EDDYs, Vice Ganda reflects on films’ mass appeal despite criticism

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Box-office comedian Vice Ganda addressed critics who questioned his films’ success during a heartfelt acceptance speech...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with