Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach open up about their views on love

Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach are poised to bring kilig to the big screen in their upcoming debut film ‘Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna,’ written and directed by Jason Paul ‘JP’ Laxamana. Photos show AshDres, as their team-up is called by fans, during a presscon for their first film together.

Following their successful team-up in the Viva One series “Ang Mutya ng Section E (Season 1),” Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach will continue to send waves of kilig to everyone via their big-screen debut “Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna,” written and directed by Jason Paul “JP” Laxamana.

The forthcoming Viva Films flick follows a lonely high school flower enthusiast, Raffy (Andres), who spends years trying to win over a jaded visual artist, Luna (Ashtine), by giving her flowers at significant times in her life. What starts as a sweet high school crush blossoms into a heartfelt and complicated relationship that spans into college, where love is tested by the realities of growing up.

Ashtine’s Luna doesn’t believe in love. But at a recent presscon, the two, known as AshDres to fans, were queried about their views on love.

In contrast to her character, Ashtine strongly believes in love in real life. “Because when you share love, you always give out positive energy. Everything is beautiful, including how you deal with other people,” explained Ashtine.

VIVA ARTISTS AGENCY AND VIVA FILMS FACEBOOK PAGE Ashtine is Luna, a jaded visual artist, while Andres is Raffy, a flower enthusiast.

“I think love is one of the most powerful things in the world because every day… we want to love and we want to feel loved,” declared Andres. “And in everything that we do, we want to achieve in life, we need love in order to achieve those things. I think love is very important for all of us.”

As for the things that they are willing to give for love, Andres found it hard to answer the question at first. But he, nevertheless, said, “Everything.”

“For me, in life, you need love to achieve your passions. If you are really passionate about something, that means you truly love it. Anything that was ever invented in life, talagang it came from out of loving it. Loving whatever material that was or kung ano yung idea nun. So, I think love is super important,” he expressed.

Ashtine echoed Andres’ answer, saying, “When you know you gave everything, you won’t have regrets in the end.”

When it comes to love language, Andres’ way of expressing and receiving love is acts of service while Ashtine’s encompasses all five love languages — word of affirmation, quality time, gifts, acts of service and physical touch.

“Feeling ko lahat. For example, parang kasi hinahanap mo kung ano yung hindi mo natatanggap. So, feeling ko lahat tayo parang yung love language parang kailangan natin yun lahat. Parang kailangan nating ibigay and received,” shared Ashtine.

For Andres, he appreciates it more if someone does something for him without having to say it. “Parang mas natutuwa talaga ako because I don’t have to remind her or anything or kahit ako I love to do things for people and make other people happy, so acts of service for me.”

What Ashtine likes about Andres is his thoughtfulness, while Andres describes the former as unassuming.

“I think of him being thoughtful to everyone. Hindi siya namimili kung sino yung tatratuhin niya ng maayos or hindi. Basta sa lahat talaga,” Ashtine said of her onscreen partner.

“Siguro yung trait na parang wala siyang ka-arte-arte kahit saan naman,” Andres said on what he admires about Ashtine. He further described her as “super humble, down-to-earth and someone who always goes with the flow.”

“She doesn’t ever show attitude and she’s always nice to everyone,” he added.

‘Organic chemistry’

The 50-second teaser of “Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna,” which was released on July 4, has captured the hearts of fans instantly, racking up 12 million views in just 24 hours. It shows Andres as Raffy quietly picking flowers in an open field — until his world slows down the moment he locks eyes with Ashtine’s Luna.

Direk JP couldn’t help but notice the “organic chemistry” of the two while filming the teaser.

“It’s really the very first time na nakita ko silang magkasama and the word I used to describe their chemistry is it’s organic. Hindi siya pinipilit,” recalled direk JP.

“For example, kung iwan mo lang sila diyan, no cameras, kung ano man yung closeness nila dun, it’s the same magic that they bring in front of the camera. Their chemistry is genuine, organic. Because of that parang 50 percent they’ve already won the battle, the rest is yung technical aspects nung acting.”

Comparing their characters in their latest film to their breakout roles as Jay-Jay and Keifer in “Ang Mutya ng Section E,” Ashtine reiterated that Luna is a sharp contrast to Jay-Jay, while Andres could relate more to Raffy than to Keifer.

“But all the same, I still gave my best for them (audience) to feel the character of Luna,” stated Ashtine.

“Since Keifer’s character came from Wattpad series, mas

exaggerated siya like yung ‘pag nagagalit siya because Keifer is a bad boy, malayo yung kay Raffy. Raffy for me is medyo close sa personal character ko because mas mabait si Raffy compared to Keifer. The difference is very big talaga, but I gave (my best) to give justice to the character as Raffy,” added Andres.

Coincidentally, Andres’ father, Aga, had also acted in a film with the word “Minamahal” in the title. The romantic comedy-family drama movie “May Minamahal,” written and directed by Jose Javier Reyes, starred Aga and Aiko Melendez which marked their debut as co-leads and also earned Aga the Best Actor award at the Metro Manila Film Festival in 1993.

According to direk JP, the title of his film was based on Earl Agustin’s track Minamahal, which is also the theme song of the flick.

“It was just a coincidence, but it makes it feel more destined dahil medyo magkapareho yung title ng movie ng tatay ni Andres,” commented direk JP.

Direk JP is also the director of “100 Tula Para Kay Stella.” When asked if it was connected to his latest romantic film, he said, “Ang connection niya is more of the theme. Just like ‘100 Tula Para Kay Stella,’ ‘Minamahal’ is also a love story blended with coming-of-age (theme). This is the kind of film wherein after you watched it, you would think about your decisions in life. That’s how I connect it to my other ‘100.’ I’m doing a Jason Paul Laxamana cinematic universe in the romance-drama genre.”

Ashtine and Andres, together with Viva’s fast-rising young stars, will headline the “Viva One: Vivarkada” fancon event happening on Aug. 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.