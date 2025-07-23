^

Heart Evangelista not affected by Rica Peralejo's viral remark

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 2:14pm
Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista (left) assured former actress Rica Peralejo (right) that they are okay after the latter's remark about her went viral.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista did not take to heart the trending remarks of former actress Rica Peralejo.

Rica shared her thoughts in a now-deleted social media post.

“It is also those little unseen things. She [Heart] does not lose sleep taking care of her kids, she doesn’t need to cook or wash the dishes. Lift heavy things, or sleep in substandard materials or places,” Rica said. 

“In short: she does not struggle like most of us do,” she added. 

Rica clarified that her remarks were not meant to criticize Heart, whose job includes taking care of herself and appearance.  

"But we need to mind our own reality so we don’t suffer from false comparisons,” she said. 

Rica then uploaded a new TikTok video clarifying her statement. 

"What I was saying is that people like her, or celebs — if you are going to compare it to normal people, we have two different realities,” Rica explained. 

“[Heart] doesn’t do a lot of things that common people do because her job calls her to preserve herself.

“I don’t hate Heart. I don’t think that she has an all-easy, happy life,” she added. “I don’t mean na mas mahihirapan ako kaysa sa kanya. No, I’m not comparing. In fact, the point of my message is we shouldn’t compare.”

Heart then commented on Rica's post saying: "Don't worry, Ate Rix. Matagal na tayo. Love you always and always."

Rica saw Heart's comforting reply and commented, "Eh, nakakaiyak 'yung sagot. Love you always too! Thanks for taking the time!" 

RELATED‘Manhid na kasi ako’: How Heart Evangelista deals with pain

