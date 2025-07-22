^

Janella Salvador being linked to Klea Pineda-Katrice Kierulf breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 2:30pm
Janella Salvador being linked to Klea Pineda-Katrice Kierulf breakup
Janella Salvador and Klea Pineda
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janella Salvador's name has surfaced in connection to the breakup of actress Klea Pineda and internet personality Katrice Kierulf.

Klea denied in her interview with Boy Abunda that there was a third party in their relationship. Social media users, however, noticed how Katrice liked comments on TikTok accusing Klea of being a cheat. 

A TikTok user commented on Katrice's post saying, "Follow na kita kase wala na 'yung cheater."

Katrice did not reply to the comment but liked it. 

Another TikTok user commented, "Si Janella S. po ba?" Katrice is also seen liking the query.  

Klarice then liked another comment that said, "Once you like it, Katkat, then confirm na si JS nga 'yung other party."

In her interview with Boy, Klea said that she and Katrice have different priorities.

"Mutual decision 'yung nangyari, mutual 'yung breakup namin. And umabot na kami sa point na gusto niyang unahin 'yung sarili niya," she said.

“Gusto ko rin naman unahin 'yung sarili ko this time, piliin 'yung sarili ko this time. And na-realize namin na hindi na kami nakakatulong sa isa’t isa. Parang pinu-pull down na lang namin 'yung isa’t isa. Parang umabot kami sa ganoong point,” she added.

Janella and Klea are co-stars in the upcoming Cinemalaya movie "Open Endings," which also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith. 

