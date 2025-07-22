^

Entertainment

Celebrities mourn death of director Fritz Ynfante

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 11:31am
Celebrities mourn death of director Fritz Ynfante
Fritz Ynfante, veteran director, died on July 21, 2025. He was 84.
Pops Fernandez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran theater and film director Fritz Ynfante has passed away. He was 84. 

Ynfante died early Monday morning, July 21, at 6:30 a.m., his relative Peachy Ynfante-Talanay told ABS-CBN News. 

Ynfante's past co-workers posted their tributes on their social media posts.

Singers and exes Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez showed their appreciation for their once director. Ynfante directed Pops and Martin in their late night show "Penthouse Live," which was aired in the 1980s and lasted for 13 years on GMA-7. 

“Rest in Peace, Direk Fritz Ynfante. Thank you for everything,” Pops wrote on her Facebook account. 

“Today we lost one of the industry’s best and most demanding directors. There was no compromise. It was his way or the super highway! He was a perfectionist to a fault, but that was only because he knew he could get the very best out of all those he directed, mentored and loved,” Martin wrote on Facebook.

“His choice of words were a language all his own, but he got the job done. He gave me my first pair of wings as a TV host on a television show called, 'Penthouse Live,' and was a true believer of the Pops and Martin team. He always trusted us with his direction and his gazillion changes on every script. His attention to detail was second to none and he spared no one’s feelings when defending what he knew in his heart was right.

“All of these ingredients mixed with love and passion were the makings of a director. I am blessed to say he was instrumental with my career on television. He was even one of the first directors to turn the concert princess into the concert queen. Tito Fritz, I will forever be grateful. I will miss you. Thank you for all you did not just for me, but for all of us whose careers you scolded and molded until each of our dreams came true. I love you!”

Apart from “Penthouse Live,” Fritz was also the director of Maricel Soriano and Cesar Montano's ABS-CBN sitcom “Bida si Mister, Bida si Misis.” 

RELATEDDirek Fritz in the eyes of Martin

FRITZ INFANTE

MARTIN NIEVERA

POPS FERNANDEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
In a good place: Maggie Wilson says she&rsquo;s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji

In a good place: Maggie Wilson says she’s no longer mad at ex Victor Consunji

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
The former host-model gave her most honest thoughts through her Instagram Stories earlier today, where she asked her followers...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It Girl Evolution&rsquo;: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

‘It Girl Evolution’: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

By MJ Marfori | 3 days ago
If you needed any more proof that the reign of the It Girls never really ends — it just evolves — then the last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dustin Yu willing to work on projects with Bianca de Vera, Will Ashley
play

Dustin Yu willing to work on projects with Bianca de Vera, Will Ashley

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
WillCa and DusBi in one or more projects? 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dustin Yu keeps the momentum going in acting

Dustin Yu keeps the momentum going in acting

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Dustin Yu is pleased and proud with the way things are going in his entertainment career.
Entertainment
fbtw
Turning 60, one flavorful bite at a time

Turning 60, one flavorful bite at a time

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Since I turned 60 in late June, the celebrations have been a steady stream of lunches and dinners marking this milestone —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dylan Menor featured in 2 Cignal Play microdramas

Dylan Menor featured in 2 Cignal Play microdramas

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Rising singer-actor Dylan Menor felt “overwhelmed” and grateful by the growing list of projects flowing into...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pretty little Connie Francis gone at 87

Pretty little Connie Francis gone at 87

By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
It was only a month or two ago when the music world went agog over the surprising success of the song Pretty Little Baby by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Icons, winners and all the big moments at the 8th EDDYS

Icons, winners and all the big moments at the 8th EDDYS

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
Not only acting excellence was honored in the eighth edition of the Entertainment Editors’ Choice (EDDYS) awards, but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mika Salamanca credits 'PBB' for changed public impression

Mika Salamanca credits 'PBB' for changed public impression

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actress Mika Salamanca credited “Pinoy Big Brother” for changing the public’s impressions to he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with