Donny Pangilinan, Analain Salvador best captains at Star Magic Games 2025

The annual Star Magic All-Star Games were held at the Araneta Coliseum on July 20, 2025. Analain Salvador (left), Fyang Smith (above right) and BINI member Mikha (bottom right) were among the celebrities who participated in the annual games featuring Star Magic artists.

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan led the men’s basketball team, which includes “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” housemates River Joseph and Emilio Daez, to yet another victory over influencer Cong TV and his team in a rematch game yesterday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Donny’s Shooting Stars almost gave their game away when Cong TV, or Lincoln Cortez Velasquez, and his Team Anbilibabol ended the four quarters with only three points behind their rivals. Shooting Stars won 73-70 against Team Anbilibabol.

They also met at last year’s game, which was also won by Donny’s team.

Donny with River, Emilio, and their other teammates, including Seth Fedelin, Young JV, Argel Saycon, and JM Ibarra, were coached by actor Gerald Anderson, who was once a fixture in the annual star-studded games featuring Star Magic’s brightest stars.

Donny, Argel, and Young JV were included in the game’s Mythical Five with Team Anbilibabol’s Nelson Mendoza and Patrick Bernal.

Annalain Salvador, meanwhile, picked up her fifth MVP award at the women’s volleyball game that preceded the men’s basketball match.

Analain, the cousin of actor Daniel Padilla, manned her team that includes Loisa Andalio, Vivoree, Fyang Smith, and her cousin Carmella Ford against rival captain BINI member Mikha. Mikha’s team includes Anji Salvacion and Reign Parani.

The thrilling three-set match, which also features professional players Angel Canino, Ivy Lacsina, and Bella Belen, ended with Analain’s team winning it.

The match’s mythical six are Analain, Reign, Carmella, Rain Celmar, and Janah Zaplan. Fyang was named Rookie of the Year.

