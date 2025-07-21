Turning 60, one flavorful bite at a time

Since I turned 60 in late June, the celebrations have been a steady stream of lunches and dinners marking this milestone — much to my waistline’s dismay. But more than the added calories, weight and inches, what I truly cherish are the intimate gatherings that come with these celebrations: moments spent with friends, sharing laughter, stories and delicious food.

One such memorable evening was marked on my calendar: a dinner with dear friends Mr. M, Mariole Alberto, Enrico Santos, Leo Katigbak and Joel Mercado. Sadly, Law Tan, Keren Pascual and Korina Sanchez couldn’t join us at the last minute, but that didn’t stop the rest of us from enjoying a night filled with conversation and camaraderie.

Joel Mercado and the very lovely chef Jas Soriano-Tumang, proud owners of Mi Cocina Cafe Restaurant y Bar.

From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., we took over at Mi Cocina Café Restaurant y Bar in Quezon City (luckily, we reserved a private room, the place was teeming with diners), feasting on a delicious spread of Spanish tapas — jamón Serrano and jamón Ibérico, callos, gambas, linguine with Spanish sardines, pollo rojo pesto and paella mixta. The pièce de résistance? A surprise from Mi Cocina co-owner Joel: a perfectly roasted cochinillo with skin so crisp it crackled under our forks and meat so tender it practically fell apart. Sticking a birthday candle on top was easy — it stood proudly on the golden skin like a crown.

Enrico Santos and Leo Katigbak.

As with many reunions at this age, the evening eventually shifted from food to the inevitable: maintenance meds, aching joints and diagnostic tests. These have, amusingly enough, become staple topics once you hit the big 6-0. But laughter kept the mood light. And when it was time to settle the bill, we all proudly flashed our senior citizen cards, enjoying the collective delight of our well-earned 20 percent discount.

The paella at Mi Cocina Cafe Restaurant y Bar is a must-try — hearty, flavorful and filling!

The food was so good, I couldn’t help but dig deeper into the story behind the restaurant. It turns out Mi Cocina Café Restaurant y Bar has a very modern social media backstory.

The charcuterie board features Jamon Serrano and Jamon Iberico.

Chef Jas Soriano-Tumang first started selling her paella marisco and paella negra online during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Her culinary creations gained such popularity on Facebook and Instagram that by May 2021, she and her friend Cathy Rodriguez opened a small take-out space along Sct. Tobias, aptly named Mi Cocina Paella.

The most unique birthday cake, a quarter cochinillo, which is perfectly roasted with skin so crisp and meat so tender.

Soon, the little space couldn’t keep up with the growing demand. Customers began placing large orders and requesting the space for private parties. But with limited seating, they had to turn many of them away. The solution? A bigger space. And so, on May 11 this year, they relocated to a charming three-level house with a rooftop along Sct. Dr. Lazcano Street, rebranding as Mi Cocina Café Restaurant y Bar, now run by Jas, Cathy, Richmond So and Joel Mercado.

Linguine with Spanish sardines for a long life.

Chef Jas’ journey is as colorful as her paella. She holds a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of the Philippines and also studied Interior Design, a skill evident in the restaurant’s warm and inviting ambiance.

The warm, inviting and homey interior.

Before diving into the food industry, she wore many hats — working in a Thai restaurant and hotel in the U.S. and back in Manila at a local bank, and at Discovery Suites. But it was during a European holiday in 2018 that her culinary path truly took shape. In Barcelona, at the On Fire Kitchen, she learned the traditional Spanish techniques for making paella. That trip ignited her passion for cooking — especially for family and friends — and she hasn’t looked back since.

The love for cooking runs deep in her roots. Chef Jas recalls growing up in a home where her mother, who had Spanish blood, prepared sumptuous meals that made every day feel like a fiesta. Her mom eventually opened a cafeteria, and young Jas became her little kitchen assistant — taking orders, serving dishes, and learning the rhythms of a busy kitchen.

Today, that legacy lives on in every dish served at Mi Cocina. Whether you come for the cochinillo or stay for the stories, it’s clear that this restaurant is more than just a place to eat — it’s a homey space where friendships are nourished and memories are made, one flavorful, blissful bite at a time.