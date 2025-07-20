^

Belle Mariano fangirls over Byeon Woo Seok at Manila fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 12:37pm
Filipina actress Belle Mariano (right) attends the Manila fan meet of Korean star Byeon Woo-seok held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on July 19, 2025.
Belle Mariano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Belle Mariano is one lucky fan at the front seat of Korean star Byeon Woo-seok’s latest fan meeting in the country on Saturday, July 19.

The “He’s Into Her” star shared photos from yesterday’s Araneta Coliseum event on Instagram. 

“Munchkin moments,” Belle wrote. 

Her fancam moments were included in her Instagram photo carousel, showing her enjoying the fan meet of the “Lovely Runner” star. She went to the event with “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” housemate Esnyr. 

