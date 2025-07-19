^

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of football club Swansea

Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 5:30pm
Snoop Dogg becomes co-owner of football club Swansea
Rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Levi's® All-Star Weekend Ball-B-Q with Just Don and Snoop Dogg at Heist Brewery on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Levi's® / AFP

LONDON, United Kingdom — Snoop Dogg has become co-owner of Championship side Swansea City in an unlikely alliance between the world of rap and football, the Welsh club announced.

The 53-year-old American star joins former Real Madrid stalwart and Croatia World Cup finalist Luka Modric in the club's ownership structure.

Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance on the club's social media channels last week modelling their new home jersey for the 2025-26 season and the club announced on Thursday that he has become an investor.

His involvement comes after American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen took over the club last November.

Swansea will hope that Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, can use his 100 million-plus social media followers to boost the club's profile as they seek to return to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2018.

Swansea's owners have said they want to generate greater revenue, which would allow them to invest more in new players under the profit and sustainability rules in British football.

The 53-year-old rapper said on the club's website: "My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City."

Related: From ‘Squid Game’ to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me."

"I'm proud to be part of Swansea City."

Swansea announced in April that Modric, who this week joined AC Milan at the age of 39 after leaving Real Madrid, had acquired a stake in the club.

"To borrow a phrase from Snoop's back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club's reach and profile," Swansea's owners said in a statement.

"Snoop's colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that, and he has made clear to us throughout this process just how excited he is at the prospect of joining the club."

"Snoop has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game and we expect his involvement to support us putting as competitive a team as possible out on the field."

Swansea's Welsh rivals Wrexham have achieved a meteoric rise to the Championship — the second-tier of English football — since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg reacts to 'It's Showtime' lookalike from Tondo

FOOTBALL

SNOOP DOGG

SWANSEA

SWANSEA CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;It Girl Evolution&rsquo;: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

‘It Girl Evolution’: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
If you needed any more proof that the reign of the It Girls never really ends — it just evolves — then the last...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Kiko thinks of the &lsquo;new&rsquo; Sharon

What Kiko thinks of the ‘new’ Sharon

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 2 days ago
All in the spirit of fun, here are my “Dollyisms” on the “buzz du jour.” Just for comic relief so...
Entertainment
fbtw
Klea Pineda, Katrice Kierulf call it quits after 3 years

Klea Pineda, Katrice Kierulf call it quits after 3 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Klea Pineda revealed that she and girlfriend Katrice Kierulf have broken up.
Entertainment
fbtw
Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as &lsquo;Box Office Heroes,&rsquo; &lsquo;Movie Icons&rsquo; at 8th EDDYS

Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as ‘Box Office Heroes,’ ‘Movie Icons’ at 8th EDDYS

By Patricia Dela Roca | 18 hours ago
The eighth edition of The  EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) is set to shine brighter than ever as it honors...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez, Lino Cayetano set movie comeback in 'Salvageland'

Richard Gomez, Lino Cayetano set movie comeback in 'Salvageland'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Entertainer-turned-politificans Richard Gomez and Lino S. Cayetano are gearing up for their returns to the big screen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Best is yet to come': Daddy A pens message to reunited IV of Spades

'Best is yet to come': Daddy A pens message to reunited IV of Spades

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Allan "Daddy A" Silonga wrote a heartfelt letter to IV of Spades following the act's reunion and recent...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lilo & Stitch' 1st 2025 Hollywood film to hit $1 billion at box office

'Lilo & Stitch' 1st 2025 Hollywood film to hit $1 billion at box office

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Lilo & Stitch" is the 58th film in history to hit a billion dollars.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lead actors announced for 'Legend of Zelda' movie

Lead actors announced for 'Legend of Zelda' movie

1 day ago
Two British actors will play the lead roles in the hotly anticipated live-action film adaptation of the "Legend of Zelda"...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pretty Little Baby,' 'Stupid Cupid' singer Connie Francis dies at 87
play

'Pretty Little Baby,' 'Stupid Cupid' singer Connie Francis dies at 87

1 day ago
Connie Francis, whose hits like "Stupid Cupid" topped the charts over half a century ago, has died aged 87.
Entertainment
fbtw
Goodbye 'Downton Abbey' auction, UK exhibition announced

Goodbye 'Downton Abbey' auction, UK exhibition announced

1 day ago
The "Downton Abbey" sale will feature everything from dresses to a clapper board.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with