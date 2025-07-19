Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as â€˜Box Office Heroes,â€™ â€˜Movie Iconsâ€™ at 8th EDDYS

Top-grossing stars, screen legends to be honored as ‘Box Office Heroes,’ ‘Movie Icons’ at 8th EDDYS

The 8th EDDYS honors this year’s ‘Box Office Heroes’ and ‘Movie Icons,’ led by Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards and National Artist Kidlat Tahimik. To be held on July 20, the event also celebrates cinematic excellence across 14 categories while supporting children with critical illnesses through the Little Ark Foundation.

MANILA, Philippines — The eighth edition of The EDDYS (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) is set to shine brighter than ever as it honors nine box-office powerhouses and six veterans of Philippine cinema with the titles “Box Office Heroes” and “Movie Icons” this year.

Happening on July 20 at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, the awards night will be hosted by a mix of Kapuso and Kapamilya stars: Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto, Alexa Ilacad and Kaila Estrada. DJ Mr. Fu and Alexa Miro will lead the Red Carpet segment.

Now in its second year, the Box Office Heroes recognition by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) continues to honor stars whose films have achieved outstanding commercial success.

Leading the roster are Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards for their reunion film “Hello, Love, Again,” which earned a record-breaking P1.6 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Filipino film to date.

Vice Ganda also joins the list for the holiday hit “And the Breadwinner Is…,” which grossed P460 million.

Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto will be recognized for the global success of “Un/Happy for You,” which made over P450 million. Also receiving Box Office Hero citations are Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual for “The Kingdom,” and Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid for “Green Bones.”

A major highlight of the evening will be the tribute to acting legends Laurice Guillen, Odette Khan, Perla Bautista, Rosemarie Gil, Eddie Mesa and Pen Medina, and the Father of Philippine Independent Cinema, National Artist Kidlat Tahimik. They will be honored as “Movie Icons” for their lifelong contributions to Philippine cinema.

Meanwhile, six films are vying for the coveted Best Picture award: “Green Bones,” “Hello, Love, Again,” “Isang Himala,” “Love Child,” “Outside” and “Under a Piaya Moon.”

Best Actress nominees include Jane Oineza, Judy Ann Santos, Marian Rivera, Mylene Dizon, Shamaine Buencamino, and Sue Prado. In the Best Supporting Actress category are Chanda Romero, Cristine Reyes, Elora Españo, Kakki Teodoro, Lorna Tolentino and Nadine Lustre.

Up for Best Actor are Alden Richards, Arjo Atayde, Dennis Trillo, Joel Torre, Kokoy de Santos, Sid Lucero and Vice Ganda. Nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Aga Muhlach, Joross Gamboa, Miggy Jimenez, Patrick Garcia, Ronnie Lazaro and Ruru Madrid.

Best Director nominees include Carlo Ledesma (“Outside”), Cathy Garcia-Sampana (“Hello, Love, Again”), Jonathan Jurilla (“Love Child”), Kurt Soberano (“Under a Piaya Moon”), Pepe Diokno (“Isang Himala”) and Zig Dulay (“Green Bones”).

In total, SPEEd will present 14 awards across performance and technical categories, based on Filipino films released in cinemas and on streaming platforms in 2024.

This year’s EDDYS not only celebrates cinematic achievement but also aims to make a difference. Proceeds from the event will go to the Little Ark Foundation, a non-governmental organization that supports children battling cancer, thalassemia and other life-threatening conditions.

“As we honor excellence in film, we also stand with children who are bravely fighting for their lives,” said SPEEd president Salve Asis. “Our support for the Little Ark Foundation is our way of giving back and helping ease their journey.”

The 8th EDDYS will air via delayed telecast on Kapamilya Channel and Jeepney TV and stream worldwide on iWantTFC on Sunday, July 27.

The Eddys 2025 is presented by Playtime in cooperation with Newport World Resorts and ABS-CBN. Co-presenters are Globe and Unilab. It is supported by Sen. Camille Villar, Beautederm Corporation, Luxxe White, Puregold CinePanaloFilm Festival, Kat Corpus and My Daily Collagen, with co-production by Brightlight Entertainment led by Pat-P Daza and direction by Eric Quizon.