â€˜It Girl Evolutionâ€™: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

‘It Girl Evolution’: Anne Curtis returns, Atasha Muhlach arrives

More than a decade since her last full teleserye, Anne Curtis returns to primetime with a vengeance — and with Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino (not in photo) as co-stars — as a child-ren’s book author in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’

If you needed any more proof that the reign of the It Girls never really ends — it just evolves — then the last 48 hours in local showbiz just handed it to you on a silver, star-studded platter.

Last July 17 in Quezon City, the skies might have poured, but the fans were undeterred — umbrellas up, spirits even higher — as they stormed TriNoma to welcome the powerhouse cast of the Philippine adaptation of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” led by none other than Anne Curtis herself.

Yes, the comeback we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived after a year of anticipation since the project was announced in the summer of 2024.

Atasha Muhlach makes her drama debut in ‘Bad Genius.’ She does not come to play cute but comes to command the screen.

More than a decade since her last full teleserye, Anne returns to primetime with a vengeance — and with Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino flanking her, no less. The premiere night turned into a mini reunion of local showbiz’s brightest, with celebrity friends and Anne’s sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith also showing up in full support.

“I know how hard ate put her heart into this series,” Jasmine shared onstage, visibly emotional. And she’s not wrong. Anne’s comeback project has been one year in the making, carefully crafted by Star Creatives TV and ABS-CBN Studios under the direction of Mae Cruz-Alviar.

Atasha is all smiles during the ‘Bad Genius: The Series’ red-carpet premiere at Robinsons Galleria Cinema 4.

Anne plays a children’s book author with antisocial personality disorder, while Joshua stars as a health worker and brother to Carlo Aquino’s character, who is on the autism spectrum.

“This is a series told from all of our hearts,” Anne told the crowd. “We’re giving you souls through these characters. Some of you may already know the story, but we promise it’ll feel brand-new.”

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar echoed that sentiment by saying, “For the loyal fans, the feels are still there, but it’s a completely new experience.”

And while Joshua and Anne may not have gone through formal workshops together, their chemistry came smoothly.

The author with (from left) director Raymund Ocampo, Carlo, Anne, director Mae Cruz-Alviar and Joshua at the special screening for the show’s pilot episode at Cinema 6 of TriNoma.

“No workshops, but it just felt natural, right?” Joshua teased Anne with a grin. “Working with Anne Curtis? One for the books. I’ll tell this story to my future wife, even my grandkids!”

This series isn’t just a comeback. It’s a statement that Anne is still that girl and always will be.

Her staying power is her humility and well-meaning grace that she exudes so brightly.

All eyes are on Anne and rightly so. “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is earning rave reviews with its advanced drop on Netflix Philippines and it premieres Monday on TV5.

And just as Anne reclaims her teleserye throne, another It Girl steps confidently into the spotlight: Atasha Muhlach, the fresh-faced heiress of a showbiz legacy, just made her drama debut in “Bad Genius.”

In the highly anticipated “Bad Genius: The Series,” Atasha made her official acting debut, and the buzz following its advance screening at Robinsons Galleria on July 15 said it all: the girl did not come to play cute. She came to command the screen.

Social media was quick to erupt in praise as we saw comments on the platform X: “Atasha Muhlach’s first series and she’s not just crying, she’s shedding tears, y’all!!! Ang galing mo, @AtashaMuhlach21!”

Another viewer couldn’t contain their excitement after watching episode one: “Hoyyy ang angas ng ep 1 ng Bad Genius?! Jackpot talaga kayo dito @VivaOnePH @StudioVivaPH!!! Mygods Atasha Muhlach ang galing mo! Cinematography? Slick. Music? TENSION ON POINT. Acting? Everyone DEVOURED. No weak link. MYGODS!!!”

And honestly? Period. “Bad Genius: The Series” dropped on July 17 on Viva One, but judging by the reactions from night one, the hype is real and fully deserved. Under the direction of multi-awarded filmmaker Derick Cabrido, “Bad Genius: The Series” doesn’t just copy the Thai cult favorite. It flips it with full-on Filipino grit, gloss and high-stakes glamor.

Atasha plays the central role with laser focus and a mix of quiet rebellion and emotional sharpness. The pressure’s intense, but she doesn’t just survive the scenes, she owns them. Acting alongside a great team with Tash are Jairus Aquino, Gab Lagman and Hyacinth Callado. No coasting, no shortcuts, no banking on the Muhlach name. This is Atasha building her own screen legacy, one episode at a time.

Catch “Bad Genius: The Series” on Viva One and watch how the next chapter in It Girl history unfolds.