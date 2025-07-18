â€˜Bad Geniusâ€™ stars Hyacinth and Gab on real-life tests of character

‘Bad Genius’ stars Hyacinth and Gab on real-life tests of character

Hyacinth plays Grace, an academically struggling student, while Gab portrays Pat, a wealthy bully grappling with unresolved father issues. Their characters become entangled in an elaborate cheating scheme orchestrated by classmates Lynn (Atasha Muhlach) and Bank (Jairus Aquino), who profit from their intelligence by selling guaranteed answers to exams — first within school, then for international standardized tests. What starts as a quick way to make money soon spirals into a dangerous game that puts their future and everything they hold dear at risk.

Being part of “Bad Genius” had HyGab (as fans of their pairing call them) revisiting memories from their own student days.

In light of the themes tackled in this local adaptation of the Thai megahit film, The STAR also asked the two if they ever faced situations back then that challenged their priorities or even tested their moral compass.

Interestingly, both Viva artists lived and studied in the US before entering Philippine showbiz.

Gab moved to Las Vegas during high school to join his mother. He admitted that he didn’t take school seriously back in the Philippines, but things changed when he relocated abroad.

“Back when I was in elementary (school) here in the Philippines, I wasn’t really a good student. ‘Cause I was hanging out with my cousins a lot and I wasn’t really studying,” he began in an exclusive interview with The STAR.

“But my brother and sisters, they’re like Top 1, Top 2, and ako yung mediocre student lang.

“When I moved to the U.S. though, I didn’t really have any friends back when I first started. So, I was just studying. And for me, it was easier ha. It was easier in the U.S. yung school,” he shared.

Eventually, Gab found himself in the company of friends who were also academically driven. “Naha-hang out ako sa mga nerds. May nangongopya sakin, parang pinapakopya ko sila so I can have friends,” he mused.

“And then after high school, I got a merit and a scholarship, you know, extra money for enrolling to a college for having good grades.”

Hyacinth, on the other hand, had a different experience when it came to academics.

“Honestly, I struggled a lot,” she admitted. “I think throughout my life, ever since I was a little kid, I’ve had a lot of teachers notice that I have a different way of learning things. I need more time or I need a specific way (for things) being taught to me,” she recalled.

“But because I wasn’t able to recognize this within myself, I struggled a lot. Because, you know, in a lot of schools, the way that you learn, it’s like you’re just sitting down, you’re listening and you’re writing.”

She found out that she learned best through visual and hands-on methods. Lacking the early support to accommodate her learning style, she had to manage on her own.

“I would have to ask a lot of help from my friends, and I couldn’t ask my parents to help me because they weren’t really sure how to. But you know, I had to figure a lot of things out on my own.”

Thankfully, the arts kept her motivated. “I went to an art school and the one thing that I really did love and motivated me a lot throughout was the arts and studying music.”

Difficult decisions

While they didn’t go through the same high-stakes situations as their characters, Gab and Hyacinth have faced their own share of crossroads and hard choices while in school.

Gab recalled choosing between his first love and getting a job.

“I had a choice if I would try out sa basketball or I would work na as a working student because I want my own car. So, like either following my dreams to do basketball or start working already so I can have my own car,” he said.

He ended up working in a fanswear shop. “I just remembered… na-realize ko agad, ‘Ah, ganito pala yung buhay,’ para makuha mo yung gusto mo.

“Kasi I was cleaning the toilet, mopping the floor, throwing the trash… And I was working 12 to 8 p.m., sometimes on the weekends, and then after school, I would go 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then do my homework.”

“Kasi ayoko rin umasa sa mommy ko na, ‘Ma, gusto ko ng kotse, bilhan mo ako.’ So, I worked. I worked my butt off to get my own stuff,” he added.

Looking back, Gab wouldn’t change a thing. “No regrets! Magaling yung mga taga-America! Like wow, like they’re dunking already at 12, 13 years old. I was like, okay sige na nga, magtatrabaho na lang ako pero kasi siempre they’ve been training since they were kids.

“Of course, in the back of my mind, ‘I wish I could be an NBA player,’ but let’s just be more realistic. Saan ba talaga ako dadalhin nito kung tinuloy ko ‘yan, diba?” added Gab.

“Luckily, I was blessed. I was grateful that I was brought back to the Philippines and became an artista.”

The 29-year-old would get notice when he first appeared in the ABS-CBN series “Wildflower” and then in “Halik.”

He would do support roles until finally, after seven years in showbiz, claimed leading man status (opposite Hyacinth) via “Chasing in the Wild,” the third instalment of Viva One’s hit adaptation of the “University Series” on Wattpad.

“And I’ve been able to play basketball in different towns (in the Philippines). Umaabot ako ng Mindanao, Visayas… So, I’m like really grateful to God sa kung saan Niya ako dinala.”

As for Hyacinth, her biggest life decision to date involved leaving everything behind in San Francisco to chase a dream in the Philippines.

“Moments like when I had to decide with my parents: Am I willing to throw my whole life here away (in the US) to move to the Philippines? Just because I had this glimpse of hope of becoming a singer or artista,” the 21-year-old shared.

“At the time though, I felt like I had nothing to lose anymore, so I was like, ‘Okay, you know what, let’s just go. Let’s just see where it takes me.’ It was my own decision.”

Although her family had long considered the move, it was fast-tracked by her decision right after finishing high school.

“Growing up, me and my parents have been wanting to move to the Philippines like almost my whole life. But it was just that time that we moved… it was such a sudden decision and it was right after high school,” Hyacinth said.

“The choice was made during my last year of high school, so I had to really think like, ‘I’m gonna miss all my friends. I don’t have any friends there.’ And you know, cultural change and everything like that — different environment — and I don’t know yet what I’m sure to do with my life. So, it was a big decision for me.”

The singer-actress went on to make her acting debut via the “University Series.”

In hindsight, that leap of faith was worth it. Hyacinth said, “Looking back, definitely no regrets. Every day, I see my inner child. She’s just like, you made it — like you’re doing it. I’m proud of you.”