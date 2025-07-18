^

Entertainment

‘Bad Genius’ stars Hyacinth and Gab on real-life tests of character

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜Bad Geniusâ€™ stars Hyacinth and Gab on real-life tests of character
Gab is Pat, a wealthy school bully with unresolved father issues.Hyacinth Callado and Gab Lagman — whose tandem is dubbed HyGab by fans — are paired anew in the Philippine remake of the high school thriller ‘Bad Genius,’ now streaming on Viva One.Hyacinth is the academically challenged student Grace.
STAR / File

Gab Lagman and Hyacinth Callado are back as an onscreen couple in the Philippine remake of “Bad Genius,” now streaming on Viva One.

Hyacinth plays Grace, an academically struggling student, while Gab portrays Pat, a wealthy bully grappling with unresolved father issues. Their characters become entangled in an elaborate cheating scheme orchestrated by classmates Lynn (Atasha Muhlach) and Bank (Jairus Aquino), who profit from their intelligence by selling guaranteed answers to exams — first within school, then for international standardized tests. What starts as a quick way to make money soon spirals into a dangerous game that puts their future and everything they hold dear at risk.

Being part of “Bad Genius” had HyGab (as fans of their pairing call them) revisiting memories from their own student days.

In light of the themes tackled in this local adaptation of the Thai megahit film, The STAR also asked the two if they ever faced situations back then that challenged their priorities or even tested their moral compass.

Interestingly, both Viva artists lived and studied in the US before entering Philippine showbiz.

Gab moved to Las Vegas during high school to join his mother. He admitted that he didn’t take school seriously back in the Philippines, but things changed when he relocated abroad.

“Back when I was in elementary (school) here in the Philippines, I wasn’t really a good student. ‘Cause I was hanging out with my cousins a lot and I wasn’t really studying,” he began in an exclusive interview with The STAR.

“But my brother and sisters, they’re like Top 1, Top 2, and ako yung mediocre student lang.

“When I moved to the U.S. though, I didn’t really have any friends back when I first started. So, I was just studying. And for me, it was easier ha. It was easier in the U.S. yung school,” he shared.

Eventually, Gab found himself in the company of friends who were also academically driven. “Naha-hang out ako sa mga nerds. May nangongopya sakin, parang pinapakopya ko sila so I can have friends,” he mused.

“And then after high school, I got a merit and a scholarship, you know, extra money for enrolling to a college for having good grades.”

Hyacinth, on the other hand, had a different experience when it came to academics.

“Honestly, I struggled a lot,” she admitted. “I think throughout my life, ever since I was a little kid, I’ve had a lot of teachers notice that I have a different way of learning things. I need more time or I need a specific way (for things) being taught to me,” she recalled.

“But because I wasn’t able to recognize this within myself, I struggled a lot. Because, you know, in a lot of schools, the way that you learn, it’s like you’re just sitting down, you’re listening and you’re writing.”

She found out that she learned best through visual and hands-on methods. Lacking the early support to accommodate her learning style, she had to manage on her own.

“I would have to ask a lot of help from my friends, and I couldn’t ask my parents to help me because they weren’t really sure how to. But you know, I had to figure a lot of things out on my own.”

Thankfully, the arts kept her motivated. “I went to an art school and the one thing that I really did love and motivated me a lot throughout was the arts and studying music.”

Difficult decisions

While they didn’t go through the same high-stakes situations as their characters, Gab and Hyacinth have faced their own share of crossroads and hard choices while in school.

Gab recalled choosing between his first love and getting a job.

“I had a choice if I would try out sa basketball or I would work na as a working student because I want my own car. So, like either following my dreams to do basketball or start working already so I can have my own car,” he said.

He ended up working in a fanswear shop. “I just remembered… na-realize ko agad, ‘Ah, ganito pala yung buhay,’ para makuha mo yung gusto mo.

“Kasi I was cleaning the toilet, mopping the floor, throwing the trash… And I was working 12 to 8 p.m., sometimes on the weekends, and then after school, I would go  3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and then do my homework.”

“Kasi ayoko rin umasa sa mommy ko na, ‘Ma, gusto ko ng kotse, bilhan mo ako.’ So, I worked. I worked my butt off to get my own stuff,” he added.

Looking back, Gab wouldn’t change a thing. “No regrets! Magaling yung mga taga-America! Like wow, like they’re dunking already at 12, 13 years old. I was like, okay sige na nga, magtatrabaho na lang ako pero kasi siempre they’ve been training since they were kids.

“Of course, in the back of my mind, ‘I wish I could be an NBA player,’ but let’s just be more realistic. Saan ba talaga ako dadalhin nito kung tinuloy ko ‘yan, diba?” added Gab.

“Luckily, I was blessed. I was grateful that I was brought back to the Philippines and became an artista.”

The 29-year-old would get notice when he first appeared in the ABS-CBN series “Wildflower” and then in “Halik.”

He would do support roles until finally, after seven years in showbiz, claimed leading man status (opposite Hyacinth) via “Chasing in the Wild,” the third instalment of Viva One’s hit adaptation of the “University Series” on Wattpad.

“And I’ve been able to play basketball in different towns (in the Philippines). Umaabot ako ng Mindanao, Visayas… So, I’m like really grateful to God sa kung saan Niya ako dinala.”

As for Hyacinth, her biggest life decision to date involved leaving everything behind in San Francisco to chase a dream in the Philippines.

“Moments like when I had to decide with my parents: Am I willing to throw my whole life here away (in the US) to move to the Philippines? Just because I had this glimpse of hope of becoming a singer or artista,” the 21-year-old shared.

“At the time though, I felt like I had nothing to lose anymore, so I was like, ‘Okay, you know what, let’s just go. Let’s just see where it takes me.’ It was my own decision.”

Although her family had long considered the move, it was fast-tracked by her decision right after finishing high school.

“Growing up, me and my parents have been wanting to move to the Philippines like almost my whole life. But it was just that time that we moved… it was such a sudden decision and it was right after high school,” Hyacinth said.

“The choice was made during my last year of high school, so I had to really think like, ‘I’m gonna miss all my friends. I don’t have any friends there.’ And you know, cultural change and everything like that — different environment — and I don’t know yet what I’m sure to do with my life. So, it was a big decision for me.”

The singer-actress went on to make her acting debut via the “University Series.”

In hindsight, that leap of faith was worth it. Hyacinth said, “Looking back, definitely no regrets. Every day, I see my inner child. She’s just like, you made it — like you’re doing it. I’m proud of you.”

GAB LAGMAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What Kiko thinks of the &lsquo;new&rsquo; Sharon

What Kiko thinks of the ‘new’ Sharon

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
All in the spirit of fun, here are my “Dollyisms” on the “buzz du jour.” Just for comic relief so...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Superman&rsquo; aims to save flagging film franchise, not just humanity

‘Superman’ aims to save flagging film franchise, not just humanity

2 days ago
Superman is often called upon to save the world from evildoers, but in his latest big-screen incarnation, he’s also...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Superman&rsquo; exposes Man of Steel&rsquo;s vulnerable, more human side

‘Superman’ exposes Man of Steel’s vulnerable, more human side

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 7 days ago
Truly a James Gunn movie, the latest superhero film “Superman,” starring David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman),...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas IG interaction bring kilig&nbsp;to fans

Exes Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas IG interaction bring kilig to fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Even their brief social media interaction still elicits kilig from their fans as the most recent exchange on Instagram of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emma Watson, 'Harry Potter' co-star banned from driving for 6 months

Emma Watson, 'Harry Potter' co-star banned from driving for 6 months

16 hours ago
Both "Harry Potter" actresses were caught speeding in separate incidents.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'The Smurfs' review: Rihanna leads all-star voice cast

'The Smurfs' review: Rihanna leads all-star voice cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
The Smurfs are back from out of the blue, this time with award-winning artist Rihanna on board.
Entertainment
fbtw
'My Little Pony' live-action movie in development

'My Little Pony' live-action movie in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
A live-action film adaptation of the popular toys My Little Pony is in the works.
Entertainment
fbtw
Klarisse de Guzman joins Will Ashley in 'Bar Boys' sequel

Klarisse de Guzman joins Will Ashley in 'Bar Boys' sequel

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
The National Mowm is making her film debut!
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' drops trailer for final season

'Stranger Things' drops trailer for final season

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
"Every battle has led to this."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with