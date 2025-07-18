Christian Cooke relives grandmaster Kasparovâ€™s legendary battle with AI in â€˜Rematchâ€™

Christian Cooke relives grandmaster Kasparov’s legendary battle with AI in ‘Rematch’

British actor Christian Cooke takes on the role of the world chess champion Garry Kasparov in the psychological thriller ‘Rematch.’ To immerse himself in the psyche and particular life phase of Garry, Christian did his research by watching a documentary and reading a book. His goal was to capture the character’s ‘spirit.’

The historic chess event between the legendary Garry Kasparov and the IBM machine Deep Blue is reimagined and told in “Rematch.”

Although the second showdown between the two took place three decades ago, the image and the plight the game depicted still resonate with contemporary audiences, who make sense of the roles AI (artificial intelligence) and related technologies play in their daily experience and existence.

Taking on the role of Garry in the six-part mini-series is British actor Christian Cooke, who had a recent brief virtual chat with The STAR. “Rematch” begins streaming today, July 18, on Lionsgate Play.

“I think you just, you know, read and watch as much as you can,” said Christian of the preparations required to play the chess grandmaster part. “So, you’re absorbing as much about the person as you can.”

He watched the documentary on Garry about the latter’s match against Deep Blue, and read a book the grandmaster wrote himself on his game strategies. “It’s a way of understanding how his mind works,” shared Christian, who also thought of and immersed himself in the circumstances and scenes presented in the script.

From there, he interpreted the character with the intention to capture the “spirit” or essence of Garry on the screen.

It’s less important or not his primary concern to look, sound and move like Garry, as one could gather from his answers. The actor wanted to narrate “the drive, the ambition, the focus, the intensity, the things he (Garry) had as a being,” said Christian.

“How your character is coming across, it’s how your portrayal is coming across. Are you playing (with) the right amount of intensity and the right amount of focus and precision and passion for winning?”

In the view of Christian, Garry “was somebody that was very specific, very planned, very well-trained and well-organized, it’s that something that’s coming across in the way you’re personifying that person.”

His portrayal is never the mimicking kind, but it is beyond the usual surface approach.

“I really don’t look like him,” said Christian. “You know, a lot of people that watched the show probably either were very young (or) weren’t alive (or born at the time of the match and rematch) and don’t know what he looked like. It’s not about people going, ‘Oh, yeah, that looks like him, that’s how he moves like”… really what’s important is, like, they understand what type of person he was.”

Asked about the narrative core of “Rematch,” Christian shared that “it’s about a few things… (and) about the historical event, which really happened 30 years ago, (in) which Garry played with Deep Blue… it’s about man’s relationship with technology, the human being’s relationship with technology, and how that is gonna change and what does that mean for humanity.”

Viewers will be brought back to that time that was, said Christian, “sort of on the edge of this advent of, like, computing and intelligent computing and the beginning, like, of the digital age.”

Given the ever-changing, fast-paced present technological landscape, encompassing AI, “Rematch” is relatable and, in a way, timely.

A piece of information given to this paper says that the psychological thriller “dramatizes the true story of that 1997 rematch. It takes viewers into the world of competitive chess and deep into the intense psychological battle that unfolds across the board and within Kasparov’s mind.” Again, it has the world chess champion, who had a chess showdown with the supercomputer and defeated the latter in 1996.

“The challenge, I guess, is communicating (what) each move means,” said Christian about filming the scenes on the chess game that viewers also anticipate. “So, like, each time you move a piece on the board, you know in a quiet, subtle, contained way, you have to communicate to the audience, like, sort of the impact that each of my moves is having on my opponent and the impact of the opponent’s move is having on me.”

He compared it to a boxing match where Christian, the actor, had to be aware of “which punches you’re blocking, which punches you’re taking, (and) which of your punches are getting through on the opponent. You’ve got to act in a quiet, small, contained (premise), but also be very clear within that and I think that was quite a challenge.”

Since the chess being played in the mini-series was based on real games and moves, Christian shared they had a grandmaster on set who advised them in navigating it. Through that, he was also in the process and experience of learning about the sport.

“We would meet up at a hotel on an evening and practice the chess,” said he, considering the chess partner-character a dance partner. “It was just really a learning exercise, like memorizing the moves that we would have to play the next day or in a few days’ time.”

That’s how Christian captured the “spirit” of Garry Kasparov.

