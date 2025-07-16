Exes Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas IG interaction bring kiligÂ to fans

Exes Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas IG interaction bring kilig to fans

Filipina beauty queen-actress Ruffa Gutierrez and Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas were once married. The annulment of their marriage was finalized in 2012. They share two daughters, Lorin and Venice.

MANILA, Philippines — Even their brief social media interaction still elicits kilig from their fans as the most recent exchange on Instagram of exes Ruffa Gutierrez and Yilmaz Bektas have shown.

The Turkish businessman posted a photo of him lounging in a shaded area with the beach on the background.

The Filipina beauty queen left three fire emojis on his Instagram photo carousel.

“Why are you still following my pictures? Thank you for liking it,” Yilmaz replied to Ruffa’s three fire emojis.

The interaction caused many fans to quip.

“Because you're still THE ONE, sir. :)... [peace sign emoji] Ms. Ruffa,” one commenter wrote.

“Ang cute nyong 2,” another one wrote.

Yilmaz and Ruffa have long been separated back in 2007. They tied the knot in 2003, with their annulment finalized in 2012. They share two daughters, Lorin and Venice.

Ruffa posted about her two daughters visiting Yilmaz in Turkey last summer.

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista in 'a bump right now'