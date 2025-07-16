KATSEYEâ€™s Sophia watches SB19 concert in Los Angeles

KATSEYE’s Sophia watches SB19 concert in Los Angeles

Sophia Laforteza (center), the Filipino member of the international girl group KATSEYE, poses a photo with Filipino pop group SB19. Sophia was among the crowd at SB19's 'Simula at Wakas' concert in Los Angeles, California on July 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop idols have each other’s backs, as shown by KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza for P-pop group SB19.

The Filipino member of the international girl group was caught among the crowd of the Los Angeles concert of SB19.

SB19 is currently in North America to hold concerts as part of its ongoing “Simula at Wakas” world tour.

Sophia, whose group spends most of its time in Los Angeles, attended the said concert stop, as seen in a number of clips uploaded on social media.

SB19 uploaded their photo earlier this afternoon and thanked the Filipina vocalist of the group behind hits “Touch,” “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.”

“Thanks for coming to our LA show, Sophia,” SB19 wrote on Instagram.

