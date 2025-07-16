^

Entertainment

KATSEYE’s Sophia watches SB19 concert in Los Angeles

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 6:11pm
KATSEYEâ€™s Sophia watches SB19 concert in Los Angeles
Sophia Laforteza (center), the Filipino member of the international girl group KATSEYE, poses a photo with Filipino pop group SB19. Sophia was among the crowd at SB19's 'Simula at Wakas' concert in Los Angeles, California on July 15, 2025.
SB19 via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop idols have each other’s backs, as shown by KATSEYE member Sophia Laforteza for P-pop group SB19. 

The Filipino member of the international girl group was caught among the crowd of the Los Angeles concert of SB19. 

SB19 is currently in North America to hold concerts as part of its ongoing “Simula at Wakas” world tour. 

Sophia, whose group spends most of its time in Los Angeles, attended the said concert stop, as seen in a number of clips uploaded on social media. 

SB19 uploaded their photo earlier this afternoon and thanked the Filipina vocalist of the group behind hits “Touch,” “Gnarly” and “Gabriela.” 

“Thanks for coming to our LA show, Sophia,” SB19 wrote on Instagram. 

RELATED: What is gnarly?: Katseye's new song makes people check dictionary

K-POP

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy
play

Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Double congratulations for you, Jessica!
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy
play

Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Double congratulations for you, Jessica!
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy
play

Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Double congratulations for you, Jessica!
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Superman&rsquo; aims to save flagging film franchise, not just humanity

‘Superman’ aims to save flagging film franchise, not just humanity

20 hours ago
Superman is often called upon to save the world from evildoers, but in his latest big-screen incarnation, he’s also...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jessy Mendiola labels past third party rumors as fake news

Jessy Mendiola labels past third party rumors as fake news

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Jessy Mendiola made it plain that she was never a third party in any couple's relationship.
Entertainment
fbtw
Harrison Ford, Kathy Bates, 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper set Emmys history

Harrison Ford, Kathy Bates, 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper set Emmys history

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
A number of milestones were marked following the announcement of the 2025 Emmy Award nominations.
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's &lsquo;Omniscient Reader&rsquo; to hit local cinemas

Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's ‘Omniscient Reader’ to hit local cinemas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Filipinos won’t have to wait long to catch the live-action adaptation of the hit Korean novel "Omniscient Reader,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Jae Wook's September fan meeting ticket details out

Lee Jae Wook's September fan meeting ticket details out

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Lee Jae-wook is coming back to the Philippines for another fan meeting this September.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with