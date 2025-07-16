^

HBO bests own Emmys record with 142 nominations; tops Disney, Netflix this year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 4:38pm
HBO bests own Emmys record with 142 nominations; tops Disney, Netflix this year
Composite photos of Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin' and Lalisa Manoban in 'The White Lotus'
HBO Max

MANILA, Philippines — Apple TV+'s "Severance" scored the most Emmy nominations this year with 27, but in terms of networks, HBO claimed the crown once more.

HBO — and by extension its streaming platform HBO Max — has 142 Emmy nominations in 2025, besting the 140 nods it received in 2022.

It is also a remarkable improvement from the 91 nods it received last year, thanks to shows like "The Penguin" and "The White Lotus." Both shows scored 24 and 23 nominations, respectively.

Pedro Pascal's sci-fi fantasy "The Last of Us" added to the haul with 16 nominations. Dark comedy drama "Hacks" and hospital series "The Pitt," led by "ER" alum Noah Wyle, chipped in 14 and 13 nominations each.

Tailing HBO was Disney with 128 nominations across all its platforms: ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu and Nat Geo.

FX did not fare well this year with only 35 nominations from its 93 nods last year. Nearly half of its nominations are from "The Bear" with 13 nods.

Disney+, in particular, got a huge bump from franchise shows "Andor" and "Agatha All Along" on the way to 28 nominations.

Netflix settled for third with 121 nominations — a jump from 107 last year — thanks to shows like "Adolescence," "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and "Black Mirror," which scored 13, 11, and 10 nominations each.

Over 20 shows received multiple nods giving Netflix the three-digit total count. The streaming platform still holds the record for most nominations by a network in a single year with 160 in 2020.

Outside of "Severance,"  Apple TV+ saw a banner year of 79 nominations contributed by "The Studio," "Shrinking," and "Slow Horses."

With its 27 nominations, "The Studio" beat another Apple TV+ show, "Ted Lasso," for the most nominations for a debut comedy series.

Close behind was NBC Universal with 72 nominations, 31 of which came from "Saturday Night Live" and the special for its 50th anniversary show.

