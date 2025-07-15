Klarisse de Guzman wishes better handling of â€˜OAâ€™ moment inside â€˜PBBâ€™Â 

^

Klarisse de Guzman wishes better handling of ‘OA’ moment inside ‘PBB’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 6:50pm
Klarisse de Guzman and Dustin Yu in a heated trending moment of 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'
PBB / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Klarisse de Guzman shared that she wished she could have responded better during the viral “OA” moment with love team Dustin Yu and Bianca de Vera inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) house. 

The singer looked back at the trending moment where she uttered “OA” in exasperation after arguing with Dustin during their silence or no talking task. 

Klarisse was asked at yesterday’s presscon held inside the iconic house about her regrets or if there was anything she could have done differently while inside the PBB house. 

“For me siguro ‘yung OA (overacting) moment namin. Sana mas na-handle ko siya nang mas maayos, mas hinabaan ko pa ‘yung pasensiya ko or mas nilawak ko ‘yung pang-unawa ko para maiwasan ‘yung ganoong harapan,” Klarisse said. 

The heated moment even saw the singer mulling voluntary exit from the popular TV show but she was dissuaded by the housemates. Fellow housemate Shuvee Etrata, even placed herself in the middle between her and Dustin. 

“Actually talaga, hindi ko na rin naiwasan that time. Siguro nag-halo-halo na ‘yung emosyon, ‘yung pressure as a task leader. ‘Yung wala pa kaming oras para mag-salita. Siguro sana mas na-handle ko siya nang maayos,” Klarisse replied. 

Klarisse also said sorry to Bianca, who was seated beside her during the press con yesterday. 

“So, Bianca, I’m so sorry,” Klarisse said. 

Apart from this viral moment, Klarisse also said that she could have refrained from drinking too much on the night that they had a house party with Donny Pangilinan as house guest. 

She was intoxicated and jumped right into the pool. Without thinking, Shuvee jumped right in to save her from drowning. This cost Shuvee an automatic nomination since her lapel was still with her when she jumped in, an act that violates “PBB” house rules. 

“At saka ‘yung ano, nalasing ako. Sana pala medyo nag-hinay-hinay ako para naman hindi na nadamay si Shuvee sa lapel. ‘Yun naman,” Klarisse said. 

Looking back, Klarisse said that she had happy memories inside the house.

“Pero nevertheless, ang saya naman nung memories na 'yun. Actually gusto ko siyang ulitin…” the singer quipped. 

