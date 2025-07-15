IG official? Cristine Reyes, Gio Tingson go on Vietnam trip

MANILA, Philippines — Former National Youth Commission (NYC) chairman Gio Tingson hard launched his relationship with actress Cristine Reyes on social media.

On his Instagram account, Gio posted several images of him and Cristine vacationing in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Crossing the Red River at Th?ng Long," he captioned the post, tagging Cristine in a number of photos.

Instagram followers and users proceeded to comment on Gio's post, teasing the rumored couple.

"IG official?" one Instagram user wrote, while another commented "Mas bagay kayo."

Even Cristine commented on Gio's post with a series of emojis.

Rumors of a relationship between the two began earlier this month when Cristine was spotted with the former NYC chairman.

According to veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, Cristine has moved on from her relationship with fellow actor Marco Gumabao which is why she started seeing Gio.

"Lagi raw sila nagkikita... feeling ko naka-move on na si Cristine," Ogie said, adding that Marco may be happy with the situation as both would moved on from their two-year relationship.

Though Cristine and Marco haven't officially confirmed their breakup, separation rumors between the two began when they unfollowed each other on Instagram last April.

RELATED: Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman — Ogie Diaz