Bianca Umali opens up on spiritual journey, quiet love with Ruru Madrid

From her earliest days in front of the camera at just two years old, Bianca Umali’s life has played out like a gripping teleserye — filled with heartbreak, resilience, reinvention and quiet triumphs. Now a seasoned actress, host, singer and dancer under GMA Network, she continues to evolve both as an artist and as a person.

A true morena beauty, she is a woman shaped by loss, grounded in faith and driven by a profound sense of purpose.

In this exclusive interview, Bianca opens up about her childhood, her spiritual journey, her blended family and the quiet love she shares with fellow Kapuso star Ruru Madrid. Vulnerable, grounded and fiercely passionate, she reminds us why she’s not just a leading lady, but a force to be reckoned with.

Tell us about your childhood. You became an orphan at a very young age. How did you cope with the loss of your parents?

Bianca: “I lost my mom to breast cancer when I was just 5 years old, and my dad passed away from a heart attack when I was 10 years old. It was a lot for a child to process, and for a long time, I carried that grief quietly. But I was never truly alone. After my parents passed, my lola became my home- both literally and emotionally. She raised me along with my ten girl cousins under one roof. Our house was always full of noise, laughter, the occasional drama, but more importantly, love and strength.

“Being surrounded by these strong women shaped me into who I am. They taught me resilience, compassion and the beauty of finding family in one another. Coping with loss wasn’t easy, but growing up in that kind of environment gave me a sense of belonging and the courage to keep moving forward.”

What is it like coming from a blended family? What were your challenges and struggles?

Bianca: “Coming from a blended family has its beautiful moments, but it also comes with challenges. Learning to adjust to different personalities, dynamics and sometimes even expectations wasn’t always easy. There were moments of misunderstanding, feeling out of place, or trying to find where I fit in. But over time, with patience and open hearts, we learned how to grow together and that’s what truly made us a family.”

You started as a commercial model at the age of two years old. How did you transition to show business?

Bianca: “I started in the industry really young — I was just two years old when I began doing commercials. From there, I would often be cast as an ‘extra’ in different teleseryes. As I got older, I started lining up for auditions, sometimes for hours, hoping to land young version roles of big stars. Eventually, a director noticed me and gave me a shot in a kiddie show called ‘Tropang Potchi.’ That became a turning point.

“I officially signed with GMA at nine years old, and a year later, I got my first main cast role in ‘Magic Palayok.’ Then at 12, I landed my first-ever lead role in ‘Mga-Basang Sisiw,’ which became a top-rating afternoon drama. That journey — from background roles to lead — was a long but fulfilling one and it taught me the value of hard work and perseverance at a young age.”

You are now a member of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC). What influence did your boyfriend Ruru play in your decision?

Bianca: “My religious journey is something deeply personal — it’s really between me and God. While Ruru has always been supportive, my decision to become a member of INC came from a place within me. I felt the calling in my heart and soul and it just felt right to answer it. I’ve always been grateful for God’s presence in my life. Kahit kailan, hindi Niya ako pinabayaan. But when I became a member of INC, something shifted. My relationship with Him grew in ways I never imagined were still possible. It’s like I found a deeper sense of peace, clarity and purpose — and for that I am incredibly thankful.”

Are you getting married soon?

Bianca: “In God’s perfect time.”

How long do you see yourself in showbiz? Do you have any dream roles or dream projects?

Bianca: “Hangga’t kaya ko at kung hahayaan pa ako ng industriya, I will continue to create — I will not stop acting. This isn’t just a job for me; it’s my passion, my purpose, and something I take great pride in. My love for the craft will never die. As for dream roles or projects, I’m always excited by characters that challenge me emotionally and creatively, whether it’s a deeply dramatic role, an action-driven character or something totally new.”

Describe your relationship with Ruru.

Bianca: “Our relationship is built on friendship, trust and understanding. We’ve grown so much together — both as individuals and as a couple. We support each other’s dreams, celebrate each other’s wins and hold space during tough times. It’s a partnership where we push each other to become better, not just in our careers, but in life. And at the core of it all is genuine love and respect.”

What doesn’t the public know about Bianca Umali?

Bianca: “Maybe not a lot of people know how simple and private I really am. I’m happiest during quiet, intimate moments with family or close friends. I’m naturally shy, especially around people I’ve just met. I actually prefer being behind the scenes rather than in the spotlight. I don’t share a lot — but once I’m comfortable, I slowly open up. Sa kabila ng trabaho ko sa harap ng kamera, ako pa rin yung Bianca na rooted, totoo at laging bumabalik sa kung saan ako nagsimula.”

What is your beauty secret? How do you destress?

Bianca: “My beauty secret is just taking care of myself from the inside out — spiritually, emotionally and physically. I believe true beauty comes when you’re at peace with who you are. I make time to reflect and reconnect with myself — that’s how I destress. Whether it’s quiet time with family, journaling or just being in nature, those little moments of stillness help me reset. When my heart is calm, it naturally shows on the outside.”