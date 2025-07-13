^

Entertainment

MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in ‘I Love You Since 1892’ adaptation

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 5:56pm
MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in â€˜I Love You Since 1892â€™ adaptation
Janella Salvador and Marlo Mortel were fan favorites to bring the popular star-crossed lovers Carmela and Juanito from the online hit novel 'I Love You Since 1892.' Viva One and Wattpad Webtoon are working on its film adaptation and has not yet released any casting news for its film debut.
ABS-CBN Books via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the popular online historical fiction novel “I Love You Since 1892” lament the thought that Marlo Mortel will not be rekindling his love team with Janella Salvador on its film adaptation.

Marlo confirmed in his Instagram post yesterday that he is not playing the role of the aspiring doctor Juanito Alfonso. 

“Mga binibini at ginoo, nababasa ko ang inyong mga saloobin nitong mga nakaraang araw.. at taon. Ngunit tulad ng nabanggit, ikinalulungkot kong ibalita na hindi ako ang gaganap bilang Ginoong Juanito Alfonso,” Mortel wrote in his caption. 

Written by Mia Alfonso in 2016, “I Love You Since 1892” or ILYS1892 tells the story of a 21st-century woman named Carmela Isabella who travels back to Spanish colonial-era Philippines where she meets the aspiring doctor. 

The novel’s popularity surged in 2018 when ABS-CBN published its physical books with Mortel as Juanito Alfonso and Janella Salvador as Carmela Isabella on the cover. The pair, known as Marnella, has been the fan favorite to play the role of the star-crossed lovers. Even the author has been tweeting about them as leads if her novel will be picked up for a screen adaptation. 

“I truly believe in the magic of this story. Naririnig ko kayo. While this journey may take a different turn, I know it will still lead to something beautiful,” Mortel ended his post. 

Alfonso, meanwhile, defended news of the upcoming adaptation by Viva One and Wattpad Webtoon. She also defended her 2017 tweets about tapping Marnella as her choice to do the adaptation. 

Alfonso cited factors that are beyond her control in making the adaptation. She gives her trust to the director, Mac Alejandre and the studios. 

“Ngayon pa lamang ay nais kong ibahagi sa inyo na ako ang tipo ng tao na bukas ang isipan at interesado sa mga bagong kaalaman lalo na sa industriya ng pelikula. Hindi ako ang tipo na sumasang-ayon sa proyekto na alam kong hindi pinag-iisipan, minahal, at pinaghirapan."

“Ukol sa new casting ng Viva One, makaaasa kayo na dumaan din ito sa mabusising proseso at mararamdaman niyo rin ang kanilang dedikasyon sa pagyakap sa bawat karakter ng nobela,” Alfonso said. 

She thanked ABS-CBN, Janella and Marlo in her Instagram post for their support to her novel. 

RELATED: Marlo Mortel on ex-love team partner Janella Salvador

JANELLA SALVADOR

MARLO MORTEL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

Richard Gutierrez hopes to pass on the martial arts discipline to his sons

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
With “Incognito” winding down this week, one of the clear highlights from its entire run is how the show brought...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Cristine Reyes dating ex-National Youth Council chairman — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Actress Cristine Reyes was spotted with former National Youth Commission Gio Tingson, sparking romance rumors between the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship

'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Di mapigilang mag-isip na baka sa tagal, mahulog ang loob mo sa iba... congrats."
Entertainment
fbtw
Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

Anjo Yllana broke off Sheryl Cruz engagement fearing FPJ

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Host-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed more details about why he broke off his engagement to former partner and fellow actor Sheryl...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OG F4 Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu reunite in Taiwan concert

OG F4 Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu reunite in Taiwan concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
The OG F4 delighted their appearance with the performance of one of their biggest hits on Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Anne Curtis was among the stars spotted at Saturday’s fan meet of Korean superstar Park Seo Joon. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo, Dingdong make &lsquo;Only We Know&rsquo; romantic

Charo, Dingdong make ‘Only We Know’ romantic

By Leah Salterio | 20 hours ago
In “Only We Know,” Charo essays Betty, a retired teacher who forms an unlikely bond with a widowed engineer, Ryan...
Entertainment
fbtw
For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

For Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks Jr., true love comes when you least expect it

By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
True love sometimes comes when you least expect it.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with