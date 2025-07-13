MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in â€˜I Love You Since 1892â€™ adaptation

MarNella no more? Marlo Mortel no longer in ‘I Love You Since 1892’ adaptation

Janella Salvador and Marlo Mortel were fan favorites to bring the popular star-crossed lovers Carmela and Juanito from the online hit novel 'I Love You Since 1892.' Viva One and Wattpad Webtoon are working on its film adaptation and has not yet released any casting news for its film debut.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the popular online historical fiction novel “I Love You Since 1892” lament the thought that Marlo Mortel will not be rekindling his love team with Janella Salvador on its film adaptation.

Marlo confirmed in his Instagram post yesterday that he is not playing the role of the aspiring doctor Juanito Alfonso.

“Mga binibini at ginoo, nababasa ko ang inyong mga saloobin nitong mga nakaraang araw.. at taon. Ngunit tulad ng nabanggit, ikinalulungkot kong ibalita na hindi ako ang gaganap bilang Ginoong Juanito Alfonso,” Mortel wrote in his caption.

Written by Mia Alfonso in 2016, “I Love You Since 1892” or ILYS1892 tells the story of a 21st-century woman named Carmela Isabella who travels back to Spanish colonial-era Philippines where she meets the aspiring doctor.

The novel’s popularity surged in 2018 when ABS-CBN published its physical books with Mortel as Juanito Alfonso and Janella Salvador as Carmela Isabella on the cover. The pair, known as Marnella, has been the fan favorite to play the role of the star-crossed lovers. Even the author has been tweeting about them as leads if her novel will be picked up for a screen adaptation.

“I truly believe in the magic of this story. Naririnig ko kayo. While this journey may take a different turn, I know it will still lead to something beautiful,” Mortel ended his post.

Alfonso, meanwhile, defended news of the upcoming adaptation by Viva One and Wattpad Webtoon. She also defended her 2017 tweets about tapping Marnella as her choice to do the adaptation.

Alfonso cited factors that are beyond her control in making the adaptation. She gives her trust to the director, Mac Alejandre and the studios.

“Ngayon pa lamang ay nais kong ibahagi sa inyo na ako ang tipo ng tao na bukas ang isipan at interesado sa mga bagong kaalaman lalo na sa industriya ng pelikula. Hindi ako ang tipo na sumasang-ayon sa proyekto na alam kong hindi pinag-iisipan, minahal, at pinaghirapan."

“Ukol sa new casting ng Viva One, makaaasa kayo na dumaan din ito sa mabusising proseso at mararamdaman niyo rin ang kanilang dedikasyon sa pagyakap sa bawat karakter ng nobela,” Alfonso said.

She thanked ABS-CBN, Janella and Marlo in her Instagram post for their support to her novel.

