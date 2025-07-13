^

OG F4 Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu reunite in Taiwan concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2025 | 11:46am
OG F4 Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu reunite in Taiwan concert
The original F4 stars, Jerry Yan, Ken Chu, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou, were the surprise guests at Taiwanese rock band Mayday's concert at the Taipei Dome on July 12, 2025.
Ken Chu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The original (OG) F4 Jerry Yan, Ken Chu, Vanness Wu and Vic Chou surprised and delighted their millions of fans worldwide after Ken posted their reunion on stage after 12 years. 

The OG stars of the worldwide phenomenal Taiwanese series “Meteor Garden” were the surprise guests at the concert of the Taiwanese rock band Mayday at the Taipei Dome on Saturday. 

Ken simply captioned their photo with the concert date. 

Vanness, meanwhile, reposted some of the clips from the concert last night on his Instagram stories. 

The original F4 sang one of their hits from the show’s OST, “Meteor Rain.” 

Reports of F4’s reunion since disbanding in 2009 surfaced last month. F4’s last performance together was at the 2013 Spring Festival Gala in China. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? Ken Chu (@kenchu9)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? Mayday (@imayday55555)

RELATED: Jerry Yan, Ken Chu honor 'Meteor Garden' co-star Barbie Hsu

