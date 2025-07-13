Anne Curtis sizzles at Park Seo Joon Manila fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis was among the stars spotted at Saturday’s fan meet of Korean superstar Park Seo-joon.

The actress-host came in a body-hugging asymmetrical mesh black dress with high slit accented by red pin at the waist. She wore red gloves and let her wavy hair loose to complete her fan meet look for the night.

“Glove is in the air …. And also loads of KABA,” she wrote on Instagram with her photos.

Apart from Anne, singer-actress Arci Munoz, host Joyce Pring, models Kirk Bondad, Mario Lumba and Patrick Patawaran were also at the fan meet held in Araneta Coliseum.

Arci posted clips and photos of the event on her Instagram stories.

The Korean star, known for his hit dramas “Itaewon Class,” “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” and “Fight For My Way,” was in town to grace Century Tuna’s fan meet.

