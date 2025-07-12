Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach sit together in Paris Haute Couture Week show

MANILA, Philippines — If there's a feud, it was set aside for the runway.

Filipino fashion icons Heart Evangelista and Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey attended the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2025, including one show they were both invited to.

Photographer Lyvans Boolaky snapped a picture of Heart and Pia seated in the same row, with Brazilian actress Gessica Kayane between them, of Hong Kong-born London-based designer Robert Wun's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show.

Both women wore Robert's creations: Heart in a one-shoulder white dress with pink roses that complemented her wide boater hat, and Pia in a black gown filled with shimmering embellishments.

Heart also attended the shows for Schiaraparelli, Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Ashi Studio, Giambattista Valli, Stéphane Rolland, Ellie Saab and Zuhair Murad.

Pia was also at shows for Schiaraparelli, Ashi Studio, Stéphane Rolland,and Zuhair Murad, also going to shows for Iris van Herpen, Georges Hobeika and Georges Chakra.

It can be recalled the two women were the subject of a supposed feud after Heart's former glam team began working for the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder who later began attending more fashion events.

In October last year, however, Heart said she "never had a problem" with Pia.

"In fact, I was one of those who cheered for her in the past. And I like to think that it was the same for her. She was so sweet enough, she even used and posted the hashtag 'Heart May Be You.' And at that time, I'm so proud," Heart said at the time.

Instead, Heart said it was the people around Pia making things problematic and advised the former beauty queen to be careful.

