Barbie Forteza 'not together' with Jameson Blake, won't discuss Jak Roberto reunion

Composite photos of Barbie Forteza with Jameson Blake and with Jak Roberto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza clarified the situations between the men she's been linked with, particularly "Kontrabida Academy" co-star Jameson Blake and her longtime ex Jak Roberto.

Barbie sat down for an interview GMA News' Nelson Canlas to discuss her latest projects "P77" and "Beauty Empire."

Nelson then pivoted the conversation to actors Barbie's been linked with recently, especially with rumors that she and Jameson were dating after they attended two races together.

"Actually ang daming medyo na-confuse kasi papaano nag-cross ang landas namin [ni Jameson]," Barbie said, explaining "Kontrabida Academy" would be coming to Netflix soon.

As for the Cabalen Half Marathon, where Barbie and Jameson were photographed holding hands, Barbie said Jameson had invited her to that run "just like how other runner friends would invite."

"'Yun lang talaga 'yun, and we are not together," Barbie explicitly stated, riding Nelson's quip that they only run together.

Speaking of photos, Nelson brought up the picture of Barbie and Jak taken at the GMA Network's Beyond 75 anniversary, the first time the ex-couple were spotted together since Barbie confirmed their split last January after seven years together.

"Since there was a photo that came out, I think I don't have to discuss it any further," Barbie smiled before clarifying she "doesn't want to discuss it any further."

Barbie also called fellow Kapuso star Alden Richards one of her best friends and constants, joking she'd never borrow money from him, and admitted growing closer to love team partner David Licauco since 2025 began.

"I would say we've grown closer, as compared to before," Barbie ended. "I think the care that we have for each other is really genuine." — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

