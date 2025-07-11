^

Entertainment

'Pare-pareho ng mukha': Dina Bonnevie says young stars today look alike

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2025 | 4:55pm
'Pare-pareho ng mukha': Dina Bonnevie says young stars today look alike
Dina Bonnevie
GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Dina Bonnevie is standing by her statement that today's young stars are all look-a-likes.

Dina had said in a viral video that actors and actresses today had similar looks and faces.

"Kaya minsan 'pag tiningnan mo, pare-pareho na 'yung mukha nila, eh. Parang iisa lang ba ang doctor nito? Nakakalito. Magkamukha nga sila," Dina said in the video.

In a report by ABS-CBN News' Josh Mercado, Dina reiterated what she was the truth, in her view.

She pointed out that young actors are "operada" or had work done on their faces, making it hard for her to distinguish them apart.

"Kapag may bumati sa akin, 'Di ba, ikaw 'yung bumati sa akin kanina?' Sabi sa akin ni Pinky (Amador), 'Hindi, mars. Iba 'yun,'" Dina recounted.

Related: 'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship

The actress quipped that possible reason why "pare-pareho mga mukha nila" where then young stars shared the same makeup artist or doctor.

"You'll be surprised naman kasi pare-pareho sila ng cheekbones, pare-pareho sila ng ilong, pare-pareho ng chin augmentation," she added.

The 63-year-old Dina admitted she never had any cosmetic procedure done on herself.

"Bakit noong panahon namin, either maganda ka, artista ka. Or pinabili ka ng suka, artista ka, komedyante ka," Dina said. "Eh, ngayon, kahit ubod ka ng 'shongs,' puwede ka na."

"Ano ba ang nauuso ngayon? The before and after. Ayaw ko namang malagay sa before and after. Tingnan mo 'yung before and after ko, 'yun pa rin," Dina ended.

RELATED'I can't hate this person': Dina Bonnevie on forgiving Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes

DINA BONNEVIE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala allegedly spotted in NAIA for Australia trips

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala went viral on social media after their photos in Ninoy Aquino...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I will always show grace': Kyline Alcantara on privately handling heartbreak

'I will always show grace': Kyline Alcantara on privately handling heartbreak

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara explained her decision to address past heartbreaks privately though she's now in a better...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia shares how Carlo Aquino helped him pull off emotional scene

Joshua Garcia shares how Carlo Aquino helped him pull off emotional scene

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
Joshua Garcia credits his one-on-one and bonding sessions with fellow introvert Carlo Aquino for pulling off their roles in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads documentary, comic book heading to San Diego Comic-Con

Eraserheads documentary, comic book heading to San Diego Comic-Con

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The Eraserheads are hitting San Diego Comic-Con once more.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

Sunshine Cruz shuts down Atong Ang split, abuse rumors

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Actress Sunshine Cruz debunked gossip that she and businessman Atong Ang have called it quits.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

Rhian and JC are first-time screen partners in new romance flick

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
When the film, “Meg and Ryan” was offered to Rhian Ramos and JC Santos in 2023, they readily gave their nod to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

Beyond 75: GMA personalities on their proudest Kapuso moment

By Angel Javier-Cruz | 19 hours ago
Our celebration of GMA Network’s 75th anniversary continues. Previously, the award-winning news and public affairs personalities...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta 'at peace' after settling cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

Sharon Cuneta 'at peace' after settling cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Di basta naitatapon at nalilimot ang pagkakaibigan. Napakadaling ipagpatuloy ang pagmamahalan!"
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Sino ba naman ako?&rsquo;: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

‘Sino ba naman ako?’: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Joshua Garcia is like a fanboy who was granted a wish to spend time — even intimate scenes — with the Philippines’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

Byeon Woo Seok starring in 'Solo Leveling' live-action series adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Netflix has tapped "Lovely Runner" star Byeon Woo-seok to headline a live-action series adaptation of popular web...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with