'Pare-pareho ng mukha': Dina Bonnevie says young stars today look alike

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Dina Bonnevie is standing by her statement that today's young stars are all look-a-likes.

Dina had said in a viral video that actors and actresses today had similar looks and faces.

"Kaya minsan 'pag tiningnan mo, pare-pareho na 'yung mukha nila, eh. Parang iisa lang ba ang doctor nito? Nakakalito. Magkamukha nga sila," Dina said in the video.

In a report by ABS-CBN News' Josh Mercado, Dina reiterated what she was the truth, in her view.

She pointed out that young actors are "operada" or had work done on their faces, making it hard for her to distinguish them apart.

"Kapag may bumati sa akin, 'Di ba, ikaw 'yung bumati sa akin kanina?' Sabi sa akin ni Pinky (Amador), 'Hindi, mars. Iba 'yun,'" Dina recounted.

Related: 'Congrats': Daniel Padilla sings 'Hanggang Kailan' amid Kathryn Bernardo, Mark Alcala alleged relationship

The actress quipped that possible reason why "pare-pareho mga mukha nila" where then young stars shared the same makeup artist or doctor.

"You'll be surprised naman kasi pare-pareho sila ng cheekbones, pare-pareho sila ng ilong, pare-pareho ng chin augmentation," she added.

The 63-year-old Dina admitted she never had any cosmetic procedure done on herself.

"Bakit noong panahon namin, either maganda ka, artista ka. Or pinabili ka ng suka, artista ka, komedyante ka," Dina said. "Eh, ngayon, kahit ubod ka ng 'shongs,' puwede ka na."

"Ano ba ang nauuso ngayon? The before and after. Ayaw ko namang malagay sa before and after. Tingnan mo 'yung before and after ko, 'yun pa rin," Dina ended.

RELATED: 'I can't hate this person': Dina Bonnevie on forgiving Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes